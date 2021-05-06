Broker's call: Exide Industries (Buy)

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Geojit Financial
Exide Industries (Buy)
Target: ₹217
CMP: ₹182.85
Exide Industries (EIL) is a leader in storage battery business with a market share of 60 per cent in India. Its segment includes automotive and industrial batteries and holds 86 per cent market share in the 2-wheeler space.
Q4FY21 revenue grew by 43 per cent y-o-y, primarily due to lower base and strong growth from the Aftermarket and UPS segment. As a result, EBITDA margin expanded by 90 bps.
Despite 20 per cent increase in lead price for the quarter, stringent cost control measures led the PAT to grow by 45 per cent y-o-y.
While the economy is on the path of gradual recovery, newer cost-effective brands of EIL at competitive prices will continue to drive growth in the replacement market.
Robust revival in the auto sales numbers due to cyclical change will continue to benefit the company, owing to its market leadership.
We expect the ongoing headwinds is only for near term and anticipate strong growth from Q2 onwards. On a SOTP basis, we value EIL at 16x on FY23 EPS and insurance business at 0.9x EV (Embedded value) and maintain our ‘Buy’ rating at CMP.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...