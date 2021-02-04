Stocks

BSE m-cap crosses historic ₹200-lakh crore mark

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 04, 2021 Published on February 04, 2021

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies on Thursday crossed the historic ₹200 lakh crore mark for the first time, driven by a continuous rally in the broader market.

Riding high on the bullish investor sentiment, BSE-listed companies reached a record ₹2,00,47,191.31 crore at close of trade. "It is a matter of immense pride that, since 1875, BSE has acted as a catalyst to help create immense wealth to the tune of ₹200 lakh crore amounting to USD 2.75 trillion.

"It is heartening to note BSE continues to remain the primary wealth creator of the nation,” said Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, BSE.

