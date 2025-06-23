Coforge Limited, a global digital services provider, has announced a collaboration with Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business to accelerate generative artificial intelligence adoption across multiple industries.

The shares of Coforge Limited were trading at ₹1,830 down by ₹2 or 0.11 per cent on the NSE today at the closing bell.

Under the collaboration, Fuqua business school students participated in the Fuqua Client Consulting Practicum program, working alongside Coforge technology experts to identify AI use cases in wealth management, travel and customer service sectors. The teams developed strategic industry analyses and recommendations to help businesses implement AI transformation frameworks.

The initiative allowed students to apply academic knowledge to real-world business challenges while being mentored by both faculty members and Coforge industry specialists. Students delivered consulting reports that provide clients with actionable insights for generative AI implementation.

Vic Gupta, Executive Vice President at Coforge, said the collaboration brings creative thinking and fresh approaches to industry challenges. The partnership focuses on emerging technology areas, including AI, machine learning and data analytics.

Stephanie Fruth Knight, Fuqua’s faculty advisor for the program, emphasised that the collaboration provides students with hands-on experience developing solutions for financial, insurance and healthcare organisations while building analytical and strategic skills.

Coforge operates 30 global delivery centres across 23 countries and specialises in digital transformation services using AI, cloud, data integration and automation technologies.

Published on June 23, 2025