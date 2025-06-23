-511.38
MUMBAI:
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has appointed Gaurav Bhartia as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from July 1, 2025.
Bhartia joined P&G in 2013 as an intern and then full-time in 2014 in India with the Sales and Finance Department. He has worked in the company for 11 years, primarily in India and West Asia.
“Gaurav led transformational projects and delivered outstanding results for several important P&G businesses,” the company said in a statement.
Bhartia has worked in the fast-moving consumer goods industry in India and West Asia across sales, manufacturing, supply chain management, and commercial finance. He is an alumnus of IIM-Bangalore and currently heads sales finance for P&G India.
“Over more than a decade of being at P&G, I have personally witnessed that at the heart of the company is a deep commitment to serve our consumers with superior products that improve everyday life. I look forward to working alongside our incredibly talented and passionate teams to bring our integrated strategy to life and create value for all stakeholders,” said Bhartia.
Published on June 23, 2025
