Drone technology firm ideaForge Technology has secured an order worth about ₹137 crore for hybrid mini unmanned aerial vehicles systems from the Indian Army through the emergency procurement route, the company said on Monday.

ideaForge said a key requirement during the assessment for the selection of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) was that all critical sub-components must be sourced from non-border-sharing nations, and that the platform be substantially indigenous in capability and design.

"ideaForge Technology has secured a significant win through the emergency procurement route. The order, valued at approximately ₹137 crore, has been placed by the Indian Army for its high-performance hybrid Mini UAV systems, which are already battle-tested and inducted into the Army's inventory for ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) operations,” the company said in the statement.

The company has its research and development and manufacturing units in Navi Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and the US.

Published on June 23, 2025