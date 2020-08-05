Stocks

HDFC launches QIP for fund raising

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 05, 2020 Published on August 05, 2020

Housing Development Finance Corporation on Wednesday launched its fund raising through the qualified institutional placement. The decision was taken by a committee of directors set up by its board, HDFC said in a regulatory filing. The issue would comprise of an amount aggregating ₹14,000 crore by way of equity shares and warrants and up to ₹9,000 crore by secured redeemable NCDs, it said. The floor price has been set at ₹1,838.94 crore a share, while issue price may offer a discount of up to five per cent. The board will meet again on August 10 for issue of price.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 05, 2020
QIP
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Ajay Tyagi gets 18 months more as SEBI chief