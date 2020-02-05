Stocks

Company news: IFCI

| Updated on February 05, 2020 Published on February 05, 2020

IFCI has informed the exchanges that it has completed the stake-sale of its holding in the National Stock Exchange (NSE). IFCI said while it had earlier realised an amount of about ₹805.60 crore, it has now realised a further amount of about ₹178.65 crore. The stock of IFCI closed at ₹6.13, up 1.16 per cent from its previous close, on the BSE.

Published on February 05, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Markets shake off Budget blues to recover smartly