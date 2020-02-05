Company news: IFCI

IFCI has informed the exchanges that it has completed the stake-sale of its holding in the National Stock Exchange (NSE). IFCI said while it had earlier realised an amount of about ₹805.60 crore, it has now realised a further amount of about ₹178.65 crore. The stock of IFCI closed at ₹6.13, up 1.16 per cent from its previous close, on the BSE.