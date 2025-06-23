Camikara 3YO, produced by publicly-listed Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, has become the first Indian rum to win a Gold Medal at the Rum & Cachaça Masters Awards 2025 in London.

The competition, organized by The Spirits Business, is a prestigious global blind-tasting event exclusively for rum and cachaça products.

The award marks a significant milestone for India’s spirits industry, which has traditionally been absent from premium rum conversations. Camikara is positioned as India’s first pure cane juice aged rum, crafted in the Rhum Agricole style without molasses, artificial colors, sugar, or additives.

Shalini Sharma, Head of Marketing at Piccadily Agro Industries, described the win as a signal to the world that Indian spirits are ready to compete globally. The company emphasized that this achievement challenges the perception of Indian rum as cheap and molasses-based.

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited trades on the Bombay Stock Exchange under ticker PICCADIL (530305). The Haryana-based company operates distillery and sugar business segments from its 168-acre facility in Indri. The company gained recognition in 2022 with its Indri single malt whisky brand, which became the fastest-growing single malt whisky brand in 2024.

The Rum & Cachaça Masters 2025 edition saw record entries from leading rum-producing countries worldwide, making the competition particularly competitive this year.

The shares of Piccadily Agro Industries Limited were trading at ₹564.25 down by ₹1.05 or 0.19 per cent on the BSE today at 3.22 pm.

