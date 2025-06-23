Startup B2B marketplace for paper, pulp, packaging, and allied products, Paper Arizona on Monday said its plans to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) listing in the second half of 2026.

The company which crossed ₹100 crore annual revenue mark in FY 2024-25 in less than three years since inception said it is gearing up for an aggressive growth phase in the near future.

"We are on track to hit ₹130 crore in the current fiscal, and are now gearing up for our IPO, which we believe will power our next chapter of growth expansion," Paper Arizona Co-Founder and CEO Ankitt Jain said.

The company said it has raised ₹5 crore in government grants to date, and is working with over 3,500 buyers and has been undergoing IPO-readiness and due diligence assessments with multiple certified agencies.

"Following positive evaluations and go-ahead for IPO received from these agencies' reports, Paper Arizona aims to raise approximately ₹50 crore through its IPO next year," it said.

Jain said, "Our upcoming IPO is poised to give us immense scale, value, credibility, and momentum to grow exponentially and continue to further streamline India's paper and paper-allied supply chain." Paper Arizona, which is currently active in over 10 cities across North India, said it aims to strengthen regional footprints in North India, before expanding into select markets across Eastern and Western India in the coming years.

By 2030, the company plans to enter international markets, starting with the Middle East.

Published on June 23, 2025