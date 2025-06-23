Aamir Khan’s latest production Sitaare Zameen Par has raked in ₹57.30 crore in nett box office collection in the first three days of release. The movie opened at ₹10.70 crore nett box office collections on Friday which grew to ₹19.90 crore on Saturday, and surged to ₹26.70 crore.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the movie has “relied heavily on urban audiences” and “high-end multiplexes to drive business.

“The Sitaare shine bright on the opening weekend (sic). #SitaareZameenPar hits it out of the park in its opening weekend, with business multiplying hour by hour, day by day – delivering outstanding numbers across its first three days. In today’s digital age, word of mouth travels faster than ever — be it positive or negative — and #SitaareZameenPar has clearly benefited... The day-on-day growth in business has been phenomenal,” he stated in a post on X. He added that the contribution from urban centres has been exceptional, while the movie saw decent gains even in mass pockets over the weekend.

Trade expert Joginder Tuteja noted that the movie had a “fantastic”weekend and that it will “comfortably collect in double digits”on Monday too.

Earlier the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) had applauded Khan’s decision to release the movie exclusively in theaters on June 20. “Aamir Khan’s decision to bring Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively to cinemas is a significant show of confidence in theatres and the shared magic of the moviegoing experience. As we continue to welcome audiences with renewed energy and world-class films, Sitaare Zameen Par will remain a shining example of cinema’s resilience and its irreplaceable magic,”said Kamal Gianchandani, President, MAI in a statement last week.

As per Ormax India, Indian box office grossed ₹1136 crore in May, led by Hindi flick Raid-2 and Hollywood film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Published on June 23, 2025