IT shares trade lower; Infosys down over 2%

The Nifty IT index led losses as it fell nearly 2% as the rupee firmed 0.05% against the US dollar. It currently trades at 1.90 per cent lower at 15,002.75 at 11.25 am.

IT heavyweight Infosys dropped nearly 3%, while shares of India's second-most valuable company Tata Consultancy Services shed 1.75%.

Tech Mahindra (down 2.38 per cent), HCL Technologies (down 2.05 per cent), Hexaware (down 1.83 per cent), Tata Elxsi (down 1.28 per cent) and Mindtree (down 1.24 per cent) too were trading lower.

The benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 48 points at 11,920.40 while the BSE Sensex was down 162.01 points at 40,413.16.