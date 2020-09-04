Jubilant Foodworks shares dip on weak sentiment

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks, which runs fast-food chains Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts, fell nearly 1 per cent today in line with the overall weakness in markets. However, the fall can be attributed to the company's reported loss of Rs 74.47 crore for the June quarter, mainly hit by the closure of stores due to Covid-19 and the lockdown.

At 10 am, the stock of Jubilant Foodworks was quoted lower by Rs 20, or nearly 1 per cent, to Rs 2,269 on the NSE today.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 71.48 crore in April-June quarter a year-ago, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations declined 59.07 per cent to Rs 388.41 crore during the quarter as against Rs 949.11 crore in the year-ago period.