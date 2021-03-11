Stocks

Markets to remain closed for Mahashivratri

PTI | Updated on March 11, 2021

BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and currency markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of 'Mahashivratri'.

events
NSE
BSE Ltd
