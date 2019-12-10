New order win may strengthen PSP Projects

Shares of PSP Projects will remain in focus, as the company has receivied a major work order for civil construction of Nestle India’s plant at Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat worth ₹99.72 crore (excluding GST). With the receipt of new order, the total work orders received during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) on a standalone basis amounts to ₹1,152.95 crore (excluding GST), the company said in a notice to the exchanges. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the projects.