Stocks

What to watch

New order win may strengthen PSP Projects

| Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 10, 2019

 

Shares of PSP Projects will remain in focus, as the company has receivied a major work order for civil construction of Nestle India’s plant at Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat worth ₹99.72 crore (excluding GST). With the receipt of new order, the total work orders received during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) on a standalone basis amounts to ₹1,152.95 crore (excluding GST), the company said in a notice to the exchanges. Shareholders will closely monitor the execution of the projects.

Published on December 10, 2019
PSP Projects Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Time Technoplast mulls business restructuring