Stock Market Highlights 23 June 2025: Markets slump on heightened tensions in Middle East; Sensex drops 500 pts

09:38 | June 23, 2025

1)OPEC, in its latest monthly report, maintained its global oil demand growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026, citing a resilient global economy, with strong H1 performance expected to support a steady H2 despite trade tensions. It lowered its 2026 non-OPEC+ supply growth forecast by 70,000 bpd to 730,000 bpd and now sees U.S. shale (tight oil) output steady at 9.05 million bpd, down from the earlier 9.28 million bpd projection. OPEC+ production rose by 180,000 bpd in May to 41.23 million bpd—below the 411,000 bpd target increase—due to under-compliance by some members. Kazakhstan’s output dropped by 21,000 bpd to 1.803 million bpd, still exceeding its quota.

2)The U.S. Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25%–4.5% during its June meeting, marking the fourth consecutive pause as it monitors inflation and labor market conditions. While economic activity continues at a solid pace and unemployment remains low, inflation is still somewhat elevated. The Fed acknowledged reduced but persistent uncertainty and reaffirmed its commitment to its dual mandate of maximum employment and 2% inflation.

3)U.S. initial jobless claims fell to 245,000 for the week ending June 14, matching estimates and down from the previous week’s revised 250,000. The four-week moving average rose by 4,750 to 245,500, while the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate held at 1.3%. Continuing jobless claims declined by 6,000 to 1.941 million for the week ending June 7, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

4)In May, U.S. export prices rose 1.7% year-over-year—the smallest gain in six months—down from April’s revised 1.9% increase, driven by a 0.2% rise in agricultural exports and a 1.0% drop in non-agricultural prices. Import prices rose 0.2% annually, up from 0.1% in April, with fuel prices falling 4.0% and non-fuel goods rising 0.3%. Month-over-month, export prices declined 0.9% while import prices were unchanged.

5)U.S. retail sales fell by 0.9% in May to $715.4 billion, following a revised 0.1% drop in April and missing expectations of a 0.7% decline. Year-over-year, sales rose 3.3%, down from 5% in April. Sales for March–May were up 4.5% from a year earlier, while retail trade sales dipped 0.9% month-on-month but grew 3.0% annually. Additionally, May’s Import Price Index was flat, and the Export Price Index declined 0.9%.

6)The Bank of England held interest rates steady at 4.25% in a 6–3 vote, with three members favoring a 25 bps cut amid concerns over a weaker labour market and elevated global risks. Inflation is projected to peak at 3.7% in September and average just below 3.5% for the rest of 2025. The economy is now expected to grow by 0.25% in Q2, slightly above earlier forecasts, though underlying momentum remains weak.

7)UK headline inflation rose 3.4% year-on-year in May, easing from 3.5% in April and matching market expectations, but still above the Bank of England’s 2% target. Core CPI slowed to 3.5% from 3.8%, missing the forecast of 3.6%, while services inflation dropped to 4.7% from 5.4%, according to the ONS.

8)UK retail sales fell sharply by 2.7% month-on-month in May, following a revised 1.3% rise in April, and well below the expected 0.5% drop. Core retail sales (excluding fuel) declined 2.8% MoM after a revised 1.4% increase, missing the -0.5% forecast. Annually, both headline and core retail sales dropped 1.3% in May, compared to revised April gains of 5% and 5.2% respectively, according to the ONS.

9)Eurozone headline inflation fell to 1.9% in May 2025 from 2.2% in April, dipping below the ECB’s 2% target for the first time since September 2024. Core inflation, excluding energy and food, also eased to 2.3% from 2.7%, marking its lowest level since January 2022.

10)China’s central bank kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged, holding the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.0% and the 5-year rate at 3.5%, as expected. This follows a 10 basis point rate cut last month—the first since October—aimed at mitigating trade-related growth risks. Commercial banks also reduced deposit rates to safeguard net interest margins.

11)The Bank of Japan held its short-term interest rate steady at 0.5%—the highest since 2008—following a unanimous decision, signaling continued caution amid global uncertainties. After a 0.25% hike earlier this year, further increases were paused due to market turmoil sparked by U.S. tariffs. Governor Ueda noted inflation expectations remain below the 2% target and warned that tariff-related risks could impact wages, suggesting no further rate hikes are likely before 2026.

12)Japan’s National CPI rose 3.5% year-on-year in May, slightly down from 3.6% in April. Core CPI (excluding fresh food) increased to 3.7%, beating the 3.6% market forecast and up from 3.5% previously. CPI excluding both fresh food and energy climbed to 3.3%, compared to 3.0% in the prior month, according to the Japan Statistics Bureau.

13)Japan’s trade deficit narrowed sharply to JPY 637.61 billion in May 2025 from JPY 1,225.17 billion a year earlier, beating the expected JPY 893 billion gap. Exports fell 1.7% YoY to JPY 8,134.99 billion—the first decline since September 2024—while imports dropped 7.7% to JPY 8,772.60 billion, the steepest fall since January 2024 and below the forecasted 6.7% decline, reflecting softening domestic demand and business investment.