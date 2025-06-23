Stock Market Highlights 23 June 2025: Markets slump on heightened tensions in Middle East; Sensex drops 500 pts

Stock Market today | Share Market Highlights - Find here all the highlights related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 23 June 2025
- 16:19 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: This live blog is closed for the day.
- 16:18 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Israel-Iran tensions could widen India’s CAD by 0.3% of GDP, says ICRA
Israel-Iran tensions could widen India’s CAD by 0.3% of GDP, says ICRA
If the heightened tension in the West Asia pushes average crude prices by $10 per barrel, it will typically push up India’s net oil imports by nearly $13-14 billion during the year, enlarging the India’s CAD by 0.3 per cent of GDP, noted a recent report by ICRA.
- 16:13 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Amazon’s entry into diagnostics sector makes players jittery; shares of Dr Lal PathLabs, Metropolis, Thyrocare Technologies decline
- 16:13 | June 23, 2025
Currency market live updates: Rupee sinks 23 paise to close at 86.78 against US dollar
- 16:02 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live updates: Radico Khaitan launches India-inspired vodka range in 5 states
- 15:51 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Coforge partners with Duke Business School to drive AI enterprise adoption
- 15:47 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Sensex falls 511 points as geopolitical fears rattle markets, says Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst at Bonanza
Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst at Bonanza:
Today, the Indian stock market closed lower with the Sensex down by over 511 points and the Nifty50 slipping below the 25,000 mark, reflecting a cautious investor sentiment amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The market decline was primarily driven by the heightened conflict between Iran and Israel, further intensified by the United States’ military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which raised concerns over global economic stability and risk appetite among investors. At close, the Sensex was down approximately 0.62% at around 81,896, and the Nifty was down about 0.56% near 24,971. Sector-wise, defensive sectors like India Defence and Media outperformed, gaining nearly 2% and 4% respectively, as investors sought safe havens amid uncertainty. Key gainers included Bharat Electronics and Trent, with Bharat Electronics hitting a 52-week high, while major IT and auto stocks such as Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the top losers.
- 15:42 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Rupee declines 21 paise to close at 86.76 (provisional) against US dollar
- 15:41 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Sensex settles 511.38 pts lower at 81,896.79 and Nifty 50 declines 140.50 pts to 24,971.90
Sensex settled 511.38 pts or 0.62% lower at 81,896.79 and Nifty 50 declined 140.50 pts or 0.56% to 24,971.90. IT and auto indexes lagged the most, while Nifty media rose 4%.
- 15:40 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Godrej Properties records ₹2,000 crore sales in Bengaluru project launch
- 15:40 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: TVS launches TVS HLX 150 5G in Congo
TVS Motor Company announced the launch of new TVS HLX 150 5G in the Republic of Congo. This new version introduces advanced features like LED headlamp, an adjustable rear suspension, 18-inch rear alloy wheel, add-on footrests for additional rider, chrome muffler, stylish rim tape on wheels and bold new graphics. It continues to be powered by the 150cc Eco Thrust engine with integrated oil-cooling technology
- 15:39 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Indian rum brand Camikara wins at Rum & Cachaça Masters Awards
- 15:38 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: P&G Hygiene and Health Care appoints Gaurav Bhartia as Chief Financial Officer
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care has appointed Gaurav Bhartia as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective July 1, 2025, following the resignation of Mrinalini Srinivasan.
- 15:23 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Motilal Oswal AMC launches new campaign “The Growth Managers”
Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC), India’s dedicated equity-focused fund house, today announced the launch of its integrated brand campaign titled “The Growth Managers” — a strategic initiative that showcases its dedicated approach to building high-quality, growth-oriented equity portfolios for Indian investors.
As India’s mutual fund industry continues its steep growth trajectory with assets under management (AUM) surging from about ₹15 lakh crore to over ₹72 lakh crore in the last decade, Motilal Oswal AMC has carved out a differentiated space by staying exclusively focused on equities. The AMC has leveraged its decades of equity research and disciplined investment philosophy to deliver long-term outcomes for investors.
While the mutual fund industry witnessed a 36% rise in folios over the past year, Motilal Oswal AMC grew exponentially, with a 218% increase, nearly seven times the industry growth rate. This surge reflects a rising investor preference for focused, research-backed, equity-driven solutions.
- 15:22 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: HDFC Mutual Fund Launches HDFC Innovation Fund
HDFC Asset Management Co. Ltd., investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund (HDFC MF), one of India’s leading mutual fund houses, announces the launch of HDFC Innovation Fund, an open-ended actively-managed equity fund that aims to invest in companies that are adopting innovative themes and strategies across different sectors. The New Fund Offering (NFO) opens on June 27, 2025 and closes on July 11, 2025.
The fund seeks to tap into India’s evolving innovation ecosystem, which is being shaped by rapid technological advancements, a thriving startup ecosystem, increased digital adoption, and supportive government initiatives. HDFC Innovation Fund aims to provide investors an opportunity to participate in the country’s transformation by investing in companies that are innovators or early adopters of new technologies.
HDFC Innovation Fund aims to invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity and equity-related instruments, focusing on three key types of innovation: Product Innovation, Process Innovation, and Business Model Innovation. The fund will adopt a bottom-up approach to stock selection, maintaining diversification across different sectors and market capitalizations while focusing on quality companies targeting higher growth than industry averages.
Commenting on the launch, Navneet Munot, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, said, “At HDFC Mutual Fund, we continue to expand our investment offerings to fulfil our mission to be the wealth creator for every Indian and to meet the evolving needs of our investors. With our experienced investment team and research-driven approach, we aim to capture the long-term wealth creation potential of innovation-focused businesses.”
- 15:18 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Indian banks’ strengthened core metrics positive for viability ratings
Indian banks’ strong financial performances in the financial year ended March 2025 (FY25) support the standalone credit profiles of rated banks and position the sector for future growth, Fitch Ratings says.
The sector reported improved asset quality, stronger capital buffers and stable profitability despite the slowest sector loan growth in four years. We believe banks can sustain steady performance across most credit metrics in FY26, except for earnings due to cyclical pressures on margins and credit costs.
Sector loan growth was 10.6% in FY25, the slowest since FY21, reflecting reduced lending to non-bank financial institutions and unsecured retail customers amid tighter regulatory scrutiny and funding conditions. State banks’ loan growth of 12.4% was faster than private peers’ for the first time in nearly a decade, as they leveraged more favourable loan-to-deposit ratios (LDR). Fitch expects this dynamic to continue for at least another year while private banks manage asset quality pressures in their unsecured portfolios and elevated LDRs.
We expect sector loan growth to rebound to 12%–13% in FY26 on accommodative monetary policy and easing funding conditions. However, improved deposit mobilisation will be needed to preserve rated banks’ nearly 120bp improvement in LDRs in FY25, as deposit growth converged with - or in some cases exceeded - lending growth.
- 15:17 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Radico Khaitan launches ‘Magic Moments Flavours of India’
After the phenomenal success of Magic Moments since its inception in 2006, Radico Khaitan Limited, one of India’s largest IMFL companies, is now announcing the launch of Magic Moments Flavours of India, a vibrant new range of flavoured vodkas that celebrate the essence, culture, and taste of India. With Alphonso Mango and Thandaai flavours, the new launch offers consumers a refreshing fusion of heritage and innovation.
Infused with the essence of “Soul of India,” the launch of Magic Moments Flavours is not just a portfolio expansion, it is a powerful expression of Radico Khaitan’s vision to bring India’s spirit to the forefront of global conversations in taste, culture, and innovation. The journey begins with a rollout in Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand, followed by Assam, MP and Goa, with a phased expansion set to bring these vibrant flavours to more states across the country.
- 15:17 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Oil shocks and geopolitics redefining market risk: Tarun Singh, MD and Founder, Highbrow Securities
“The most difficult risk for any investor or risk manager is an external shock; war or geopolitical conflict; because its cascading effects defy prediction. As the U.S. enters the Iran-Israel conflict, markets are grappling not just with immediate oil price spikes but the broader destabilization of trade, supply chains, and capital flows. India, heavily reliant on imported oil, faces a dual blow, rising input costs squeezing corporate margins and foreign investors fleeing to safer havens. The Strait of Hormuz’s potential closure isn’t just a supply disruption, it’s a trigger for inflation, fiscal strain, and eroded consumer demand. Unlike Middle Eastern markets, which rally on oil windfalls, India’s growth story hinges on stability, making it disproportionately vulnerable to peripheral damages far beyond the battlefield,” says Tarun Singh, MD and Founder, Highbrow Securities
He added, “This isn’t merely a knee-jerk sell-off. The market is pricing in a persistent risk premium; higher oil means narrower deficits, tighter monetary policy, and delayed rate cuts. Sectors like refining, aviation, and chemicals will bear the brunt, while defensives like IT and pharma may hold steady. The divergence with Middle Eastern markets underscores a harsh truth: in geopolitics, there are no winners, only degrees of loss. For India, the near-term outlook remains cautious. Until clarity emerges, the Nifty and Sensex will oscillate between oil shocks and sporadic relief rallies, but the undertone is unmistakably defensive. The real test isn’t just navigating volatility; it’s recalibrating for a world where external risks now dictate market logic”.
- 15:13 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Veritas Finance has received credit rating upgrade from CARE
Veritas Finance Limited, a retail-focused non-deposit taking NBFC, has received a credit ratings upgrade from CARE Ratings Limited across multiple instruments and facilities.
Key Rating Actions:
• Long-term bank facilities: Upgraded to CARE AA-; Stable from CARE A+; Positive (₹4,995 crore, enhanced from ₹4,445 crore)
• Non-convertible debentures- VII, VIII: Upgraded to CARE AA-; Stable from CARE A+; Positive (₹731.25 crore total)
• Non-Convertible Debentures- IX: Assigned CARE AA-; Stable (Rs 200 crore)
• Short-term facilities and Commercial Paper: Reaffirmed at CARE A1+ (₹160 crore total)
- 15:09 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as at 3.05 pm
Top gainers:Trent (+3.87%), BEL (+3.04%), Hindalco (+1.84%), Bajaj Finance (+1.22%), Adani Enterprises (+1.09%)
Top losers:
Infosys (-2.45%), L&T (-2.05%), HCL Tech (-2.02%), Hero Motocorp (-1.91%), M&M (-1.52%)
- 15:08 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Motilal Oswal Alternates closes IREF II with 18.3% gross IRR
Motilal Oswal Alternates (“MO Alternates”), the alternative investments arm of Motilal Oswal Group, is pleased to announce the successful closure of its second real estate fund - India Realty Excellence Fund II (“IREF II”) - following the exit of all 14 investments. The fund has delivered a gross IRR of 18.3%, achieving full exit in line with its stated investment philosophy and return objectives.IREF II, an ₹489 crore domestic real estate fund, focused on providing structured capital to established developers in their mid-income residential projects across India’s leading urban markets. Over its lifecycle, the Fund partnered with reputed developers including Kolte Patil Developers, Casagrand Group, Shriram Properties among others.
- 15:04 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: 1,798 stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on June 23, 2025, against 2,207 stocks that declined
Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on June 23, 2025, were 1,798 against 2,207 stocks that declined, and 204 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,209. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 101, and those that hit a 52-week low was 82. A total of 252 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 272 in the lower circuit.
- 15:00 | June 23, 2025
Sector update: Banks: RBI measures are a shot in the arm for banks, says Gaurav Jani, Research Analyst at PL Capital
Based on recent RBI actions to boost liquidity and credit growth, we expect system loan growth for FY26/27E to be higher by 100bps each to 12.0% led by the pick-up in NBFC (60-65bps) and PL/CC (35-40bps). Incremental loan growth may be funded by surplus liquidity; hence, we trim aggregate liquidity by 154/204bps to ~29% and increase LDR by 121/173bps to 82.6%. Contrary to usual expectations of a cut in NIM following higher repo rate reduction due to lag effect in deposit repricing, we raise aggregate NIM by 2/4bps for FY26/27E to 3.11%/3.19% as WATD rates have declined at a faster pace by 66-123bps since Apr’25. We could see a credit upcycle from FY27E suggesting higher than expected loan growth. Sensitivity analysis indicates that if loan growth for FY27E is 210bps higher at 14.7% YoY, aggregate core PAT would be upgraded by 3.6%; sector would re-rate and multiples/TP could increase by 5.0-11.0%. However, in a credit upcycle, valuation discount of other banks to sector leaders like ICICB/HDFCB (6-7% upgrade) would narrow suggesting higher upgrades. From an alpha generation perspective, we would prefer players like AXSB and SBI that have levers to support credit growth.
- 14:58 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Granules India stock rose 1.97% on the NSE to ₹496.95. Company had received one Form 483 observation from USFDA after inspection at the company’s Hyderabad API plant
- 14:58 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Kotak Mutual Fund launches Kotak Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund and Kotak Nifty200 Quality 30 ETF
Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Ltd (“KMAMC” / “Kotak Mutual Fund”) today announced the launch of the Kotak Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund and Kotak Nifty200 Quality 30 ETF, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty200 Quality 30 Index. The scheme opens for public subscription on June 23, 2025 and closes on July 7, 2025.
The Kotak Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund and Kotak Nifty200 Quality 30 ETF offers investors with a differentiated opportunity to invest in companies that demonstrate strong fundamentals, and earnings growth.
The underlying index comprises 30 companies selected from the Nifty 200 Index universe, based on key quality parameters such as Return on Equity (RoE), Debt-to-Equity ratio and Earnings per Share (EPS) variability over the past five years.
Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, KMAMC, said, “At Kotak Mutual Fund, we believe in empowering investors with smart and transparent investment solutions. The Kotak Nifty 200 Quality 30 Index Fund and Kotak Nifty200
Quality 30 ETF is designed to capture the essence of quality investing by focusing on companies with robust financials fundamentals and sustainable business models. Both of them are suitable for long-term investors seeking stability and long term growth.”
Devender Singhal, Executive Vice President and Fund Manager, KMAMC, added, “Historically, the Nifty200 Quality 30 Index has seen lower drawdowns compared to broad-based indices, making it a potentially resilient investment choice. The index offers a structured, rule-based approach to long-term capital growth.”
- 14:54 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Specialty Chemicals Company SK Minerals & Additives plans to raise ₹40 cr through IPO
SK Minerals & Additives Limited, a manufacturer and trader of specialty chemicals, today announced plans to raise approximately ₹40 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) on the BSE SME Exchange. The company has received in-principle approval for the IPO.
The company intends to allocate ₹31.00 crore of the IPO proceeds towards working capital requirements, ₹5.05 crore for capital expenditure (including plant and machinery upgrades), and the remaining funds for general corporate purposes. The expansion aims to increase production capacity from 3,600 MT to 5,400 MT per annum.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 32,40,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, to be offered through the book-building route. Khambatta Securities Limited is the sole Book Running Lead Manager, and Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the Registrar to the offer.
- 14:49 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Zerodha Fund House announces the launch of its new scheme Zerodha Silver ETF FoF
Zerodha Fund House announced the launch of its new scheme Zerodha Silver ETF FoF, an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in units of Zerodha Silver ETF. The scheme opens for subscription on June 23rd 2025, and will close on July 4th 2025.
On the launch of the fund, Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund House said, “Silver has the potential to play a role in both investment portfolios and modern industries. With demand accelerating in the renewable energy, electronics, and automotive sectors, alongside a global shift towards sustainability, it bodes well for silver’s long-term growth. Our Silver ETF FoF aims to provide investors with a simple and cost-effective way to invest in silver regularly through SIPs and diversify their portfolios.”
- 14:48 | June 23, 2025
Stock live: ITCONS E-Solutions has received an additional work order from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), Meerut. Order value ₹46.51 lakh; Shares traded flat on the BSE at ₹504.90.
- 14:46 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live updates: Top movers of Nifty midcap 100
Gainers: Polycab (+4.67%), BSE (+3.65%), Dixon (+3.18%), Escorts (+2.82%), Glenmark (+2.76%)
Losers: Ola Electric (-5.73%), Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (-5%), Astral (-3.66%), OFSS (-2.14%), Tube Investment (-2.10%)
- 14:03 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: GAIL board approves 2.5 MMSCMD capacity addition at ₹844 cr investment
GAIL board approved 2.5 MMSCMD capacity addition at ₹844 cr investment.
It also approved revision in completion schedule & addl cost for MumbaiNagpur-Jharsuguda Pipeline (MNJPL) Project cost is anticipated to be increased to ₹8,255.37 cr
Competition date is delayed to September 30.
- 14:02 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Indogulf Cropsciences IPO opens June 26 at ₹105–₹111 price band
Indogulf Cropsciences Limited has fixed the price band of ₹105/- to ₹111/- per Equity Share of face value ₹10/- each for its maiden initial public offer.
The Initial Public Offering (“IPO” or “Offer”) of the Company will open on Thursday, June 26, 2025, for subscription and close on Monday, June 30, 2025. Investors can bid for a minimum of 135 Equity Shares and in multiples of 135 Equity Shares thereafter.
The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of up to Rs 160 crore and an offer for sale up to 15,40,960 equity shares by Om Prakash Aggarwal (HUF), and up to 20,62,643 equity shares by Sanjay Aggarwal (HUF).
- 13:42 | June 23, 2025
BEL shares trade 3% higher, ONGC flat, Waaree Energies down 1%. Catch live updates:
Trending Stocks Today Live Updates: ONGC, BEL, Waaree Energies shares in focus, BEL shares hit 52-week high, ONGC flat, Waaree Energies down 2%
Trending Stocks Today Live Updates: ONGC, BEL, Waaree Energies shares in focus, BEL shares hit 52-week high, ONGC flat, Waaree Energies down 2%

Trending Stocks Today, ONGC Share Price Live, BEL Share Price Live, Waaree Energies Share Price Today Live Updates 23rd June 2025: Catch live updates on these stocks Why are these stocks trending today? Bharat Electronics stock extended gains on bagging additional orders worth ₹585 crore. Shares of ONGC in focus. Company made a significant headway in controlling the gas blowout at the Assam well. ANI reported on June 20, 2025, that according to ONGC, a new, safer, and more practical plan was in motion to control the leak and the capping of well started on Saturday. Waaree Energies undertook realignment of certain components of the planned 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing capacity across multiple geographies. Dr. Amit Paithankar, Whole-time Director and CEO of the Company, said, "We want to emphasise that we are not moving away from Odisha. Construction activities are actively ongoing, and contracts for the Odisha facility have been duly awarded and are being executed as planned."
- 13:37 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Sensex reclaims 82,100 level amid Iran-Israel conflict, oil prices spike; Trent, BEL, Adani stocks lead gainers, IT stocks tank after Accenture results
Top movers today June 23: Sensex reclaims 82,100 level amid Iran-Israel conflict, oil prices spike, Trent, BEL, Adani stocks lead gainers, IT stocks tank after Accenture Q3 results
Top gainers, losers intraday: Shares of Trent, Bharat Electronics, Hindalco, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports lead the gainers of Nifty 50, while Infosys, Hero Motocorp, HCL Technologies, M&M and TCS were major laggards in the mid-trading session. BEL, Aditya Birla Capital, Bharti Airtel, MCX and Max Financial Services were among 37 stocks that hit 52-week high. Ola Electric, Orient Cement and Protean eGov shares and 31 others hit 52-week low.
- 13:30 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: Walmart-backed PhonePe prepares for $1.5 billion IPO, Bloomberg News reports
- 13:29 | June 23, 2025
Stock in focus: Aakash Exploration Services wins LOI from Oil India for high-pressure mobile boiler services; stock zooms over 6%
Aakash Exploration Services has received Letter of Award (LOI) from Oil India Limited for Hiring of services for providing High Pressure HP Mobile Boiler along with ancillaries for generation of high-quality steam to carry out cyclic steam stimulation operation for production of heavy oil from Oil India’s operational area in Rajasthan.
Stock zoomed 6.38% on the NSE to ₹13.
- 13:27 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: ACME Solar Holdings secures Rs 1,072 crore refinancing for 250 MW operational project in Rajasthan
- 13:07 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Adani New Industries commissions India’s 1st off-grid green hydrogen pilot plant in Gujarat
- 13:02 | June 23, 2025
Mid-day updates: Sensex, Nifty recover from early lows amid geopolitical jitters; oil, IT stocks under pressure
- 12:54 | June 23, 2025
Share maket live today: Market decline signals geopolitical tensions as Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz
Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research - Ventura.
The ~1% market decline today reflects heightened geopolitical tensions, following Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation to U.S.-led nuclear strikes on its facilities. As a vital route for nearly a fifth of global oil trade, the Strait’s shutdown has driven crude prices higher and shaken investor sentiment globally. While short-term volatility is likely to persist, long-term investors should remain focused on fundamentals and selectively explore value in the current correction.
- 12:46 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands debuts on stock exchanges after demerger
- 12:45 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: Embassy Developments signs ₹1,600 crore Whitefield project deal
- 12:33 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: Signatureglobal (India) stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹1,234 following acquisition of remaining 4.15 lakh shares of Indeed Fincap.
- 12:32 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: Gold prices spike post-U.S. strikes on Iran, but rally may have peaked, says Aksha Kamboj
Aksha Kamboj, Vice President, India Bullion and Jewellers Association and Executive Chairperson, Aspect Global Ventures, writes
“Gold prices saw an initial spike following the U.S. strikes on Iran over the weekend but failed to hold those gains, reinforcing the view that the bullion rally may have peaked for now. The yellow metal is probably looking for retaliatory action from Iran before it surges to a new high. Concerns about rising inflation driven by higher oil prices, the prospect of fewer Fed rate cuts in 2025, and more attractive safe-haven alternatives are all weighing on gold despite growing tensions in West Asia. Key events to watch this week include Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress and the upcoming U.S. PCE inflation data, although the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict remains the most immediate market catalyst.”
- 12:18 | June 23, 2025
Technicals Live: Bullish bias intact as gold holds above key $3300 level; silver faces resistance
Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, writes - Gold is trading at about $3375 (about Rs 97000) as investors keep a careful eye on the Middle East conflict that is getting worse after the US became involved in Israeli strikes on Iran. Over the weekend, US forces attacked Iran’s three primary nuclear installations, and President Donald Trump threatened to launch additional strikes if Tehran does not negotiate. The Israeli-Iranian conflict has given new impetus to a surge that has raised gold prices by about 30% this year.
Gold fell almost 1% on Monday after beginning the week under bearish pressure. Despite last weekend’s missile strike exchange between Iran and Israel, safe-haven flows did not control financial market activity. Due to global selloffs sparked by the growing Middle East war, investors also sold precious metals to offset losses elsewhere.
The US Federal Reserve also maintained a cautious, data-dependent stance and held interest rates unchanged last week, cautioning that President Donald Trump’s new tariffs may exacerbate inflation and make the outlook for the economy more complex. Trump, however, restated his demands that interest rates be lowered by 2.5 percentage points by the US Federal Reserve.
The Israeli military has reportedly hit around 20 targets in and around Tehran on the tenth day of the Israel-Iran conflict, including locations connected to Iran’s development of nuclear weapons and missiles. The confirmation of a significant discovery in Argentina—one of the biggest copper, gold, and silver deposits in three decades—that is believed to contain 13.2 million tons of copper and more than 80 million ounces of gold and silver combined put additional pressure on sentiment regarding the supply front.
Following a symmetrical triangle breakout last week, gold prices are consolidating at high levels. Bullish momentum should continue till gold prices are trading above $3300 (~Rs 96300). This week, prices are anticipated to fluctuate between $3320 (~Rs 97000) and $3420 (~Rs 100,000); a breakout or a breakdown will provide a 2-3% rise or fall.
- 12:16 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: Eat Better to enhance quick commerce operations with Unicommerce; stock trades flat
Eat Better to enhance its Quick Commerce Operations with Unicommerce
Unicommerce Esolutions stock traded flat on the NSE at ₹124.70
- 12:05 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Adani New Industries launches India’s first off-grid 5 MW green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch
Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) today announced the commissioning of India’s first off-grid 5 MW Green Hydrogen Pilot Plant in Kutch, Gujarat.
- 12:04 | June 23, 2025
Sensex today: Stocks advance-decline ratio at noon trade today
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on June 23, 2025, were 1,589 against 2,232 stocks that declined, and 221 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,042. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 83, and those that hit a 52-week low was 70. A total of 195 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 242 in the lower circuit.
- 12:04 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: VIP Clothing expands premium Frenchie X Range to Kerala market
- 11:55 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: Zen Technologies acquires majority stake in defence drone firm TISA Aerospace
- 11:48 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: Coforge partners with Duke’s Fuqua School of Business to advance the adoption of Generative AI in enterprises
Coforge and Duke’s Fuqua School of Business have come together to explore and expand the adoption of Generative AI in the enterprise space
- 11:48 | June 23, 2025
Stock in focus: ideaForge Technology secures ₹137 crore order for Mini UAVs, shares surge 10% to hit upper circuit at ₹631.05
ideaForge Technology has received an order worth approx. ₹137 Crore to supply Mini UAVs with accessories to Ministry of Defence.
Shares hit upper circuit on the NSE at ₹631.05, 10% higher.
- 11:44 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: BEL shares surge 2.57% as Defence PSU secures fresh orders worth ₹585 crore
- 11:40 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: SEBI announces regulatory relaxations for FPIs to boost government securities investments
Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader, Financial Services Tax, Tax & Regulatory Services, BDO India , has shared below the inputs on how in a landmark move to deepen the debt market and provide much needed liquidity; SEBI has announced regulatory relaxations exclusively for FPIs investing in Government Securities (G-Secs) in the recent board meeting. Incase you are planning a story on the same, request you to please use the shared input below.
India’s economy continues to stand out as one of the world’s fastest growing and most resilient, backed by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and a vibrant policy landscape. The nation’s regulatory institutions, led by SEBI, have consistently pursued reforms aimed at deepening market participation, enhancing transparency, and simplifying compliance to attract global capital.
In a landmark move to deepen the debt market and provide much needed liquidity; SEBI has announced regulatory relaxations exclusively for FPIs investing in Government Securities (G-Secs) in the recent board meeting. This forward-looking measure arrives on the heels of India’s inclusion in global bond indices like the JP Morgan Global EM Bond Index and Bloomberg EM Local Currency Government Index, which is expected to attract large-scale FPI inflows.
SEBI’s move reduces compliance burdens by harmonising KYC review timelines with RBI norms, exempting GS-FPIs from submitting investor group details, and permitting NRIs, OCIs, and Resident Indians to participate in GS-FPIs with fewer restrictions. Additionally, FPIs now enjoy a more relaxed timeline, i.e., 30 days for disclosing material changes, up from 7 days earlier.
These changes reflect SEBI’s risk-based regulatory approach and are poised to deepen FPI engagement in India’s sovereign debt market. As India’s economic fundamentals remain robust, these progressive measures will strengthen the country’s appeal as a stable and attractive investment destination for global institutional investors.
- 11:33 | June 23, 2025
Copper: Wait for the range breakout and then go long
- 11:20 | June 23, 2025
Stock in focus: VIP Clothing stock soared 3.69% on the BSE to ₹42.40. Its Frenchie X debuted in Kerala.
- 11:04 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Waaree inks pact for 100 MWp solar EPC project
Waaree Renewable Technologies has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) work of solar power project of 100 MWp capacity on Turnkey basis.
Shares traded flat on the BSE at ₹991.90
- 11:00 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Bajel Projects share surge 5% to ₹211.93 on NSE after big win from PowerGrid corp
Shares of Bajel Projects Ltd hit the upper circuit on the NSE at ₹211.93, higher by 5%. It had received a significant order from PowerGrid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) through its special purpose vehicle, MEL Power Transmission Ltd, for a power transmission project in Madhya Pradesh
- 10:57 | June 23, 2025
Share market live updates: Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands debuts on BSE & NSE
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd (ABLBL) successfully listed on BSE and NSE early this morning, completing the demerger of Aditya Birla Group’s fashion business into two independent listed entities with distinct value creation trajectories.
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said “This moment marks both a recognition of the progress we have made and a clear signal of the scale of opportunity that lies ahead. India stands at the cusp of a transformative growth phase, with consumption poised to be a primary driver. ABLBL’s foundation is built on enduring strengths that set it apart in a competitive market. Our ambition is clear. To build India’s first portfolio of billion-dollar brands in fashion and lifestyle.
- 10:39 | June 23, 2025
Nifty today: Top losers of Nifty IT stocks:
Infosys (-2.38%), HCL Tech (-1.88%), Mphasis (-1.66%), OFSS (-1.61%), Wipro(-1.44%)
- 10:39 | June 23, 2025
Technicals: Nifty Bank Prediction Today – June 23, 2025: Can go either way. Stay out
- 10:37 | June 23, 2025
IPO updates: Samay Project Services stock rises 2.50% to ₹36.95 after listing at ₹36.05 on NSE Emerge, above the issue price of ₹34
Samay Project Services stock traded at ₹36.95 on the NSE, up 2.50%, after listing at ₹36.05 on NSE Emerge against the issue price of ₹34.
- 10:36 | June 23, 2025
Stock in focus: Patil Automation hits upper circuit at ₹162.75 on NSE Emerge after listing at ₹155, up 5%
Patil Automation stock hit upper circuit on NSE Emerge at ₹162.75, higher by 5%, after listing at ₹155 against the IPO price of ₹120.
- 10:36 | June 23, 2025
IPO Updates: Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited on getting listed on NSE today
- 10:35 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands trades at ₹160 after listing at ₹167 post-demerger
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands stock traded at ₹160 as at 10.33 am after listing at ₹167 post demerger against the discovered price of ₹170.95.
- 10:31 | June 23, 2025
Bonus announcement: Jonjua Air board has approved 1:10 bonus issue.
- 10:30 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: Meghna Infracon expands into South Mumbai with ₹80 crore residential project in Prabhadevi; shares up 0.99%
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited, MIIL Group, Now Expands to South Mumbai, enters into Re-Development of Residential Project at Prabhadevi and to Generates Revenue of ₹80 crore.
Shares inched up 0.99% on the BSE to ₹1,101.95
- 10:30 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: SBI MF launches SBI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund; NFO period from June 23 to July 3
SBI Mutual Fund, India’s largest fund house announces the launch of SBI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/ tracking Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index. The New Fund Offer (NFO) period for the scheme is June 23 – July 3, 2025.
- 10:24 | June 23, 2025
Stock in focus: NLC India shares rise 1.13% to ₹225.15 following LoA for Battery Energy Storage projects from TNGECL
NLC India shares gained 1.13% on the NSE to ₹225.15. Its wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables Ltd, received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd (TNGECL) for the development of three standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects.
- 10:22 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: BEL shares hit 52-week high, ONGC trades flat. Follow live updates
Trending Stocks Today Live Updates: ONGC, BEL, Waaree Energies shares in focus, BEL shares hit 52-week high, ONGC flat, Waaree Energies down 2%
Trending Stocks Today, ONGC Share Price Live, BEL Share Price Live, Waaree Energies Share Price Today Live Updates 23rd June 2025: Catch live updates on these stocks Why are these stocks trending today? Bharat Electronics stock extended gains on bagging additional orders worth ₹585 crore. Shares of ONGC in focus. Company made a significant headway in controlling the gas blowout at the Assam well. ANI reported on June 20, 2025, that according to ONGC, a new, safer, and more practical plan was in motion to control the leak and the capping of well started on Saturday. Waaree Energies undertook realignment of certain components of the planned 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing capacity across multiple geographies. Dr. Amit Paithankar, Whole-time Director and CEO of the Company, said, “We want to emphasise that we are not moving away from Odisha. Construction activities are actively ongoing, and contracts for the Odisha facility have been duly awarded and are being executed as planned.”
- 10:21 | June 23, 2025
Technicals: Nifty Prediction Today – June 23, 2025: Key intraday support coming up
- 10:12 | June 23, 2025
Stock recommendations: Avendus Spark IE on Eris
Expect Eris’ insulin franchise to grow from ~Rs. 3bn in FY25 to ~Rs. 7bn by FY28, led by market share gains in RHI and supported by the rollout of new analog insulin products. Our estimated earnings CAGR of 38% over FY25-FY28E reflects the sustenance of premium margins and benefits from deleveraging and lower interest expenses. We note that net debt declined to Rs. 22bn in Mar 2025 from a peak of ~Rs. 30bn following the closure of the Biocon portfolio acquisition in Apr 2024. Our target FY27 P/E multiple of 35x factors in Eris’ strong earnings growth and FCF profile; we maintain a BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs. 1,880.
- 10:11 | June 23, 2025
Stock recommendations: Bernstein India Strategy: Investment ideas to watch
Bernstein India Strategy
Believe now is an opportune moment to seek out fresh investment ideas
Ongoing global events are likely to have a limited structural impact on India, making this an interesting time to explore new opportunities
List out 10 ideas that should be looked out for in the coming quarters
Coforge, KPIT Tech, Persistent, Delhivery, Renew (not listed in India), Paytm, Max Financial, HDFC AMC, Jubilant Food, Devyani
GS on L&T Fin
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 185
ROA improvement and AUM growth on track
Disbursals should see an improvement
ROAs should expand by 40bps in FY27
Poised to deliver strong earnings growth
Loan growth will likely see an improvement from 14% YoY in FY25 to 15%-20% (GSe of 17% YoY) in FY26
Expect to deliver earnings growth of 30% CAGR over FY25-27
If company delivers in-line/better performance, it has further scope to re-rate
Jefferies on Kfin Tech
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,460
Domestic business is doing well and company isn’t facing specific pricing issues.
KFIN can emerge as globally relevant RTA-FA platform & we see 20% Cagr in profit
Management is focused on ramping up & driving synergies from M&A
Assent has presence across large markets and can now target larger clients
Jefferies on Chola
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,800
Management stated growth & asset quality trends have been soft in Q1
Weaker trends could weigh on stock price near term but see this as buying opp’ty as growth should improve, with NIMs expanding post 1Q and rise further in FY27.
These should improve if the monsoon is good
Management expects 10-15 bps NIM expansion & flat credit cost Vs -10 bps guided earlier in FY26
Credit cost / opex ratios should ease in FY27, lifting ROA/ROE over FY25-27E
Nomura on Autos
ABS to become mandatory for all domestic 2Ws
Demand to be likely impacted by 2-4%, Hero Moto most impacted
Likely price increase of 3000, pass on to impact pricing by 3-5%
UBS on Colgate
Buy, TP Rs 3000
See an attractive risk-reward emerging with a one year view
STK currently trades at FY27E PE multiple of 39x, which is undemanding and already reflects weaker earnings dynamic of upcoming couple of quarters.
Jefferies on Polycab
Buy, TP Rs 7150, up from Rs7,050
FMEG segment (10% of sales) turned profitable post 10 qtrs. FY25 AR details Project ‘Spring’ & FY30e targets.
Est FY25-28e EPS CAGR at +26%, driven by strong order book (RDSS+ Bharat Net) & better FMEG margins
Jefferies on Bharti Airtel
Buy, TP Rs 2350
4 key reasons to own
Best way to play consumption
Significant runway for mid-teens rev growth
Capex intensity structurally declined
Val have significant scope to re-rate
HSBC on IT (Accenture read through)
Growth moderated in 3QFY25 vs 1HFY25; FY25 growth guidance narrowed to 6-7% Overall, deal wins declined 7% y-o-y in cc terms; decline in outsourcing bookings much sharper
Results do not incrementally provide a strong read-across for Indian IT
CLSA on IT (Accenture read through)
Accenture further revised upwards its FY25 organic revenue growth guidance to 3%-4% from 2%-4%
Reiterate +ve stance with Infosys, Tech Mah & Persistent top picks
MS on SFBs
RBI has revised priority sector guideline (PSL) requirements effective F26.
Overall PSL target has been reduced from 75% to 60% of Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) or Credit Equivalent of Off Balance Sheet Exposure (CEOBE), whichever is higher.
This is structural +ve
CITI on SFBs
RBI eased PSL target to 60%, offering structural relief & operational flexibility
MFI segment was leveraged to achieve PSL targets & relaxation provides leeway to diversify
SFBs with relatively more diversified portfolio can now scale-up non-PSL portfolio
Macquarie On Metal
Tata Steel : Maintain Outperform, Target Price Rs 181 (Earlier: Rs 156)
JSW Steel : Maintain Neutral, Target Price Rs 1,125 (Earlier: Rs 1,034)
Jindal Steel & Power : Maintain Outperform, Target Price Rs 1,029 (Earlier: Rs 980)
Hindalco : Maintain Outperform, Target Price Rs 709 (Earlier: Rs 723)
Coal India : Maintain Outperform, Target Price Rs 445 (Earlier: Rs 514)
- 09:59 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Ola Electric shares hit 52-week low of ₹43.16 amid block deal rumors; trading down 4.62% at ₹43.95.
Ola Electric shares tumbled to 52-week low of ₹43.16 on the NSE, following reports of a major block deal. As at 9.57 am, it traded 4.62% lower at ₹43.95 against the previous close of ₹46.08.
- 09:53 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: HAL bids for Small Satellite Launch Vehicle technology from ISRO; shares flat at ₹5,013.60 on NSE
HAL shares traded flat on the NSE at ₹5,013.60. It had emerged as bidder for the manufacturing and design technology of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, developed by ISRO.
- 09:52 | June 23, 2025
IPO Updates: HDB IPO’s deep discount offers reality check to Indian investors
- 09:38 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Global news highlights
1)OPEC, in its latest monthly report, maintained its global oil demand growth forecasts for 2025 and 2026, citing a resilient global economy, with strong H1 performance expected to support a steady H2 despite trade tensions. It lowered its 2026 non-OPEC+ supply growth forecast by 70,000 bpd to 730,000 bpd and now sees U.S. shale (tight oil) output steady at 9.05 million bpd, down from the earlier 9.28 million bpd projection. OPEC+ production rose by 180,000 bpd in May to 41.23 million bpd—below the 411,000 bpd target increase—due to under-compliance by some members. Kazakhstan’s output dropped by 21,000 bpd to 1.803 million bpd, still exceeding its quota.
2)The U.S. Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25%–4.5% during its June meeting, marking the fourth consecutive pause as it monitors inflation and labor market conditions. While economic activity continues at a solid pace and unemployment remains low, inflation is still somewhat elevated. The Fed acknowledged reduced but persistent uncertainty and reaffirmed its commitment to its dual mandate of maximum employment and 2% inflation.
3)U.S. initial jobless claims fell to 245,000 for the week ending June 14, matching estimates and down from the previous week’s revised 250,000. The four-week moving average rose by 4,750 to 245,500, while the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate held at 1.3%. Continuing jobless claims declined by 6,000 to 1.941 million for the week ending June 7, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
4)In May, U.S. export prices rose 1.7% year-over-year—the smallest gain in six months—down from April’s revised 1.9% increase, driven by a 0.2% rise in agricultural exports and a 1.0% drop in non-agricultural prices. Import prices rose 0.2% annually, up from 0.1% in April, with fuel prices falling 4.0% and non-fuel goods rising 0.3%. Month-over-month, export prices declined 0.9% while import prices were unchanged.
5)U.S. retail sales fell by 0.9% in May to $715.4 billion, following a revised 0.1% drop in April and missing expectations of a 0.7% decline. Year-over-year, sales rose 3.3%, down from 5% in April. Sales for March–May were up 4.5% from a year earlier, while retail trade sales dipped 0.9% month-on-month but grew 3.0% annually. Additionally, May’s Import Price Index was flat, and the Export Price Index declined 0.9%.
6)The Bank of England held interest rates steady at 4.25% in a 6–3 vote, with three members favoring a 25 bps cut amid concerns over a weaker labour market and elevated global risks. Inflation is projected to peak at 3.7% in September and average just below 3.5% for the rest of 2025. The economy is now expected to grow by 0.25% in Q2, slightly above earlier forecasts, though underlying momentum remains weak.
7)UK headline inflation rose 3.4% year-on-year in May, easing from 3.5% in April and matching market expectations, but still above the Bank of England’s 2% target. Core CPI slowed to 3.5% from 3.8%, missing the forecast of 3.6%, while services inflation dropped to 4.7% from 5.4%, according to the ONS.
8)UK retail sales fell sharply by 2.7% month-on-month in May, following a revised 1.3% rise in April, and well below the expected 0.5% drop. Core retail sales (excluding fuel) declined 2.8% MoM after a revised 1.4% increase, missing the -0.5% forecast. Annually, both headline and core retail sales dropped 1.3% in May, compared to revised April gains of 5% and 5.2% respectively, according to the ONS.
9)Eurozone headline inflation fell to 1.9% in May 2025 from 2.2% in April, dipping below the ECB’s 2% target for the first time since September 2024. Core inflation, excluding energy and food, also eased to 2.3% from 2.7%, marking its lowest level since January 2022.
10)China’s central bank kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged, holding the 1-year loan prime rate at 3.0% and the 5-year rate at 3.5%, as expected. This follows a 10 basis point rate cut last month—the first since October—aimed at mitigating trade-related growth risks. Commercial banks also reduced deposit rates to safeguard net interest margins.
11)The Bank of Japan held its short-term interest rate steady at 0.5%—the highest since 2008—following a unanimous decision, signaling continued caution amid global uncertainties. After a 0.25% hike earlier this year, further increases were paused due to market turmoil sparked by U.S. tariffs. Governor Ueda noted inflation expectations remain below the 2% target and warned that tariff-related risks could impact wages, suggesting no further rate hikes are likely before 2026.
12)Japan’s National CPI rose 3.5% year-on-year in May, slightly down from 3.6% in April. Core CPI (excluding fresh food) increased to 3.7%, beating the 3.6% market forecast and up from 3.5% previously. CPI excluding both fresh food and energy climbed to 3.3%, compared to 3.0% in the prior month, according to the Japan Statistics Bureau.
13)Japan’s trade deficit narrowed sharply to JPY 637.61 billion in May 2025 from JPY 1,225.17 billion a year earlier, beating the expected JPY 893 billion gap. Exports fell 1.7% YoY to JPY 8,134.99 billion—the first decline since September 2024—while imports dropped 7.7% to JPY 8,772.60 billion, the steepest fall since January 2024 and below the forecasted 6.7% decline, reflecting softening domestic demand and business investment.
- 09:37 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: India News Highlights
1)The RBI MPC minutes from the June 4–6, 2025 meeting revealed the rationale behind a 50 bps repo rate cut to 5.5% and a 100 bps CRR cut, injecting ₹2.5 lakh crore liquidity. This marked the third rate cut in 2025, totaling 100 bps. While members supported front-loaded easing to boost growth amid global uncertainty and soft inflation, they acknowledged limited monetary space. RBI Governor Malhotra stressed the fragile global outlook and monsoon-dependent domestic recovery. Deputy Governor Gupta highlighted moderating inflation and scope for infra-led growth, while other members cautioned against overly accommodative signals. The policy stance was shifted back to ‘neutral’.
2)India’s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation eased to 0.39% year-on-year in May, below the Reuters poll forecast of 0.80%, according to government data. The WPI inflation for March was revised upward to 2.25%. In May, the food index rose by 1.72% y/y, while fuel prices declined by 2.27%. Meanwhile, manufacturing inflation stood at 2.04% y/y.
3)India’s eight core industries grew just 0.7% y/y in May 2025 — the slowest in nine months — dragged down by steep declines in electricity (-5.8%), fertilisers (-5.9%), natural gas (-3.6%), and crude oil (-1.8%). Growth was supported by cement (9.2%), steel (6.7%), coal (2.8%), and refinery products (1.1%). Cumulative growth for April–May stood at 0.8%, sharply down from 6.9% a year ago. The government attributed the weak performance to base effects and production challenges, with electricity being a major drag. June data is due on July 21.
4)India’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $21.88 billion in May 2025 from $26.42 billion in April and $22.09 billion in May 2024, as per Commerce Ministry data. Exports fell 2.2% y/y to $38.73 billion, while imports declined 1.76% to $60.61 billion. Cumulative trade for April–May 2025 rose 5.75% y/y, with non-petroleum exports up 7.5%. Electronic goods exports surged 54% in May, while pharma, marine products, and textiles also performed well. In contrast, exports of petroleum products, gems & jewelry, and cotton yarn declined.
5)The Reserve Bank’s House Price Index (HPI) rose 3.1% year-on-year in Q4:2024-25, matching the previous quarter’s growth but down from 4.1% a year earlier. City-wise, annual HPI changes ranged from an 8.8% rise in Kolkata to a 2.3% decline in Kochi. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the all-India HPI increased by 0.9%, with Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Chennai showing notable sequential gains.
6)As of June 14, 2025, RBI’s loans to states stood at ₹15,962 crore, down ₹14,482 crore from the previous week. Bank credit rose ₹59,885 crore to ₹182.88 lakh crore, up 2.1% y-o-y, while aggregate deposits increased to ₹231.73 lakh crore, up 9.9% y-o-y. Money supply (M3) reached ₹279.35 lakh crore, growing 2.8% since March. Demand deposits surged ₹1.47 lakh crore; time deposits rose ₹1.41 lakh crore, while currency with the public declined ₹7,931 crore. RBI absorbed liquidity sharply via SDF, with net absorption peaking at ₹3.71 lakh crore on June 13.
7)India’s forex reserves rose by $2.29 billion to $698.95 billion for the week ending June 13, after a $5.17 billion increase the previous week. Foreign currency assets, the largest component, grew by $1.73 billion to $589.42 billion. Gold reserves inched up by $4.28 million to $86.31 billion, while special drawing rights (SDRs) rose by $85 million to $18.75 billion. The reserve position with the IMF increased by $43 million to $4.45 billion.
8)According to RBI data, sales of 2,936 listed private non-financial companies grew 7.1% y-o-y in Q4:2024–25. Manufacturing sales rose 6.6%, while IT and non-IT services saw stronger growth at 8.6% and 10.9%, respectively. Raw material costs for manufacturers rose 8.3%, and staff costs increased across sectors. Operating profits grew 8.1% (manufacturing), 18.4% (non-IT), and 2.4% (IT), with profit margins at 14.7%, 23.0%, and 21.3%, respectively. Manufacturing ICR improved to 8.7, indicating stronger debt servicing ability.
9)According to RBI data, the Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) for Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) improved to 89.3 in March 2025 from 88.6 a year earlier, reflecting better accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency in return submissions. Among bank groups, private sector banks recorded the highest sDQI at 89.6, followed by small finance banks at 90.6. Public sector banks scored 88.8, and foreign banks reached 89.1. The sDQI aims to ensure adherence to the RBI’s Master Direction on supervisory return filings.
10)SEBI has eased compliance norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investing solely in Indian government securities (G-Secs), now termed GS-FPIs. These investors are no longer required to disclose investor group details, KYC review frequency is aligned with RBI norms, and the deadline for reporting material changes is extended to 30 days. GS-FPIs can also include NRIs, OCIs, and Resident Indians within permissible remittance limits. The move aims to simplify access and attract more stable foreign investment in sovereign bonds.
- 09:37 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Weekly Market Update (16th June 2025 – 20th June 2025)
•Fixed Income
The New 10-Year Benchmark GOI 6.33 2035 traded between 6.25% - 6.32% during the week ending on 20th June 2025 (Closing yield: 6.3087%)
The Old 10-Year Benchmark GOI 6.79 2034 traded between 6.30% - 6.39% during the week ending on 20th June 2025 (Closing yield: 6.3796%) tracking movement involved around US Treasury, Crude oil, FOMC Meeting and on-going geo-political tension.
•Auction Highlights
RBI conducted the Auction for G-sec, SDL, and T-bills for the aggregated amount of INR 27,000 crore, INR 8,500 Crore and INR 19,000 Crore, respectively.
G-sec Cutoff:
6.75% GS 2029: 102.85/6.0176%\u0009\u0009\u0009
7.09% GS 2054: 100.46/7.0517%
SDL Cutoff:
06 Years: TN 6.42%
10 Years: RJ 6.68%
22 Years: WB 7.11%
33 Years: TS 7.09%\u0009
34 Years: TS 7.09%
35 Years: TS 7.09%
36 Years: TS 7.09%
Re-issue of 7.36% Rajasthan SGS 2037, issued on May 29, 2024 at 103.17/6.9641%
T-Bill Cutoff:
091 Days: INR 9000 Crore 98.6819/5.3575%
182 Days: INR 5000 Crore 97.3508/5.4575%
364 Days: INR 5000 Crore 94.8003/5.5000%\u0009
•Commodities:
1)Brent Crude Oil: $70.56-$79.04 (Per barrel) (Closing: $75.48)
2)Gold: INR 1,01,195-INR 1,02,140 24 Carat (10 Gram)
3)Silver: INR 1,09,000-INR 1,12,000 (1 KG)
•Currency:
1)USD/INR: 85.782-86.916 ($) (Closing: 86.580)
•US Treasury Yield:
1)US 2 Years Treasury: 3.89%-3.99% (Closing: 3.904%)
2)US 5 Years Treasury: 3.92%-4.06% (Closing: 3.959%)
3)US 10 Years Treasury: 4.34%-4.46% (Closing: 4.376%)
•Corporate Bond Highlights
1)AAA 3 Years Bond traded between 6.75%-6.80% this week.
2)AAA 5 Years Bond traded between 6.80%-6.85% this week.
3)AAA 10 Years Bond traded between 7.02%-7.08% this week.
- 09:32 | June 23, 2025
Commodities market live today: Oil soars higher as market weighs risks after US strikes Iran
- 09:23 | June 23, 2025
Commodities market live today: Crude oil futures rise as US attacks on Iran escalate; Brent at $76.84, WTI at $75.28
- 09:22 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Godrej Properties sells ₹2,000 crore in homes at Bengaluru project launch
Godrej Properties sells homes worth over ₹2,000 Crore at the launch of its project Godrej MSR City in Bengaluru
Shares traded at ₹2,397.70 on the NSE, down 1.41%.
- 09:21 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Embassy Developments secures joint project in Bengaluru with ₹1,600 crore GDV
Embassy Developments Limited Inks Joint Development Pact for 17.9 Acres of Land in Whitefield, Bengaluru; Boosts Existing Residential Pipeline with an Estimated GDV of ₹1,600 Cr
Shares traded flat on the NSE at ₹115.97
- 09:21 | June 23, 2025
Stock in focus: Nitco receives ₹45 crore tiles order from Prestige Estates, shares rise 1.58% to ₹132.57 on NSE
Nitco has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Prestige Estates Projects Limited for an additional order for Tiles worth approximately Rs. 45 Crore.
Shares gained 1.58% on the NSE to ₹132.57
- 09:20 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: JR Toll Road Private Limited settles ₹273 crore debt with Yes Bank, Reliance Infra trades flat at ₹371.90.
JR Toll Road Private Limited (JRTR), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, has entered into an addendum to the Settlement Agreement today with Yes Bank Limited (YBL) for the entire outstanding debt obligation of ~INR 273 crore (including interest) owed by JRTR to YBL, and has duly paid the entire settlement amount.
Reliance Infra traded flat on the NSE at ₹371.90
- 09:20 | June 23, 2025
Opening Bell: Markets open weak on US-Iran conflict escalation, crude oil surges
- 09:11 | June 23, 2025
Global markets live today: Global economic updates
Global bits
India:
Indian rupee and government bonds fall due to rising tensions between the United States and Iran. The Securities and Exchange Board of India eases rules for foreign investors who only buy Indian government bonds.
China:
The People’s Bank of China keeps benchmark lending rates unchanged in June. Fiscal revenue fell 0.3% from January to May. Exports of rare earth magnets halved in May due to export restrictions.
Japan:
The government plans a deeper cut in super-long-term bond sales with no immediate buybacks. The Bank of Japan may continue raising interest rates if the economy improves. Core inflation hits a two-year high, reinforcing rate hike expectations.
South Korea:
The government is drafting a second extra budget under new leadership to support economic growth. Authorities are closely monitoring financial markets and will respond if needed. The accessibility of short-selling has improved, according to MSCI.
Taiwan:
The central bank keeps interest rates unchanged and warns that the rapidly rising United States debt could reduce trust in United States Treasury securities.
Hong Kong:
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority highlights uncertainty in the outlook for the local currency.
United States:
Wall Street remains volatile as the United States holds back from military action in the Middle East. Retail sales rose in April but are expected to drop in May. President Donald Trump’s optimistic economic claims contrast with the Federal Reserve’s cautious stance.
Canada:
Retail sales increased in April but are expected to see a sharp decline in May.
United Kingdom:
The government plans a 10-year industrial strategy to support economic growth and will lower energy bills for companies. Retail sales recorded the biggest monthly drop since 2023.
Global:
Investors remain focused on oil prices as Middle East tensions rise. Thermal coal is gaining demand as a cheaper alternative to liquefied natural gas. Central banks around the world face a difficult balancing act amid ongoing uncertainty.
Russia:
President Vladimir Putin says there is no need for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies to intervene in oil markets despite the Iran-Israel conflict.
Thailand:
The Bank of Thailand is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in the June meeting and may consider a rate cut later in the third quarter.
Source: Reuters
- 09:09 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Ugro Capital Limited - Rights Issue Closes today
Issue Open - 13-June-25
Last day for on-market renunciation- 18-June-25
Issue Close - 23-June-25 (Today)
Trading period for Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: Friday, June 13, 2025 to Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Right issue Size: Rs. 399.33 Crs (2.47 Crs Shares)
CMP – 168.38/-
Rights Price: Rs. 162.00/-
Payment Terms: Rs. 162.00/- (To be paid on application)
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 50 Rights Equity Share for every 189 shares held (Effectively 0.26 for every 1 share held).
Last Trade date (Cum Right): Wednesday, 04th June, 2025
Ex-Right Trading date: Thursday, 05th June, 2025
Record Date: Thursday, 05th June, 2025
Date of Allotment (on or about): 24-June-25
Date of listing (on or about): 26-June-25
- 09:08 | June 23, 2025
Currency market live today: Rupee falls 14 paise to 86.69 against USD
- 09:00 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on Polycab: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 7150/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Bharti Airtel: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2350/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on KFin Tech: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1460/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Chola Fin: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1800/Sh (Positive)
GS on L&T Fin: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 185/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on Tata Steel: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 181/Sh (Positive)
Macquarie on JSPL: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 1029/Sh (Positive)
UBS on Colgate: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3000/Sh (Positive)
Morgan Stanley On Small Finance Banks: RBI revises priority sector guideline (PSL) norms for SFBs effective FY26. PSL target cut to 60% of ANBC or CEOBE, whichever higher. (Positive)
Citi On Small Finance Banks: RBI eases PSL target for small finance banks to 60%, boosting flexibility & growth potential. SFBs can now diversify portfolios & scale non-PSL lending. (Positive)
HSBC on Indian IT: Accenture’s growth slows in Q3FY25, guidance narrowed to 6–7%. Deal wins & outsourcing bookings decline, offering limited insight for Indian IT sector (Neutral)
Macquarie on JSW Steel: Maintain Neutral on Company, raise target price at Rs 1125/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Hindalco: Maintain Outperform on Company, cut target price at Rs 709/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on Coal India: Maintain Outperform on Company, cut target price at Rs 445/Sh (Neutral)
- 08:21 | June 23, 2025
Stock market opening bid: Sensex, Nifty to open lower amid West Asia tensions; analysts see limited downside
- 08:07 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Market Outlook: Nifty holds strong above key support, Bank Nifty shows renewed strength amid positive sentiment
Puneet Singhania, Director at Master Trust Group.
Indian benchmark indices witnessed a sharp rally this week as nifty50 and Sensex both indices settled above their key psychological level of 25000 and 82000 respectively. Nifty prices climbed by 1.6% or 393 points to settle the week at 25112, while bank nifty prices rose by 1.3% to end the week at 56252. There are several reasons behind today’s rally, including the return of FIIs to the market despite unsettling geopolitical concerns, and the RBI’s decision to ease provisioning rules on infrastructure loans, which led to a significant surge in financial stocks. India’s central bank announced on Thursday that the lenders will now need to keep aside 1% of the loan amount for under-construction infrastructure projects as a safety measure against possible losses. This is a relaxation from its earlier draft rule, which had suggested setting aside up to 5%. Additionally, market rally also includes signs of easing tensions in the Iran-Israel conflict, as the U.S. President stated that he would take two weeks before getting directly involved in the war, raising hopes that some negotiations might take place during this period. Apart from that, decline in India VIX, U.S. 10-year bond yield, and gold prices were also major reasons contributing to the bullish sentiment in the market. FIIs bought Indian equities worth ₹8,709 crore, while DIIs infused ₹12,635 crore into the cash segment.
OUTLOOK
Nifty ended the week on a strong bullish note, gaining over 1% and reclaiming momentum after the prior week’s decline. Despite midweek volatility from rising Middle East tensions and surging crude prices, the index held firm. It now trades comfortably above its 21-day and 55-day EMAs (24,828 and 24,428), indicating continued strength and buying interest.
Strong support lies in the 24,850-24800 zone, a previously tested demand area. A breakdown below the mentioned support zone may lead to a decline toward 24,600, the recent weekly low. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 25,250; a decisive breakout above this level could trigger a rally toward 25,500. Positional traders can look to buy near support.
Bank Nifty gained 1.31% this week, rebounding from the prior week’s decline and closing firmly above both the 21-day and 55-day EMAs—indicating renewed short-term strength. RSI stands at 64, reflecting bullish momentum. Gains were further supported by the RBI’s relaxation in project financing norms, which lifted sentiment in financial stocks. The index is holding well above the crucial 56,000 support; below this, 55,400 is the next level to watch. On the upside, 56,500 remains key resistance—breakout above it could lead to a rally toward 57,100. Traders should watch for price action near support zones for potential entry opportunities.
- 08:05 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: Key equity updates: Stake sales, FDA approvals, and major contracts highlight market moves
EQUITY PREVIEW
360 ONE WAM (360ONE): 360 ONE Sells 12% Stake In Northern Arc Capital for INR3.82B
Bank of India (BOI): Board meet on June 26, to mull long term infra bonds issue
Bharat Electronics (BHE): Gets orders worth INR5.85B after June 5, include fire control and sighting system for missiles, communication equipment,jammer
Century Enka (CENK): Gets nod to resume operations at NFY Spinning Plant, Bharuch from Gujarat Pollution Control Board
Dr Reddy’s Lab (DRRD): Gets U.S. FDA approval of ANDA for Carbidopa & Levodopa
Emcure Pharmaceuticals (EMCURE): Acquires 20.42% stake in unit Zuventus Healthcare
Granules India (GRAN): U.S. FDA inspection at Hyderabad plant got Form 483 with one observation
Hindustan Aeronautics (HNAL): Wins Bid to Make India’s Small Satellite Launch Rockets
India Cements (ICEM): To sell full stake in unit ICML for INR976.8M to Mirai Sensing Pvt.
LT Foods (LTFOODS): Says US imposed highest CVD rate 340.27% on unit Ecopure; Unit evaluating legal remedies on US Doc CVD rate
NTPC (NTPC): To raise up to INR180b via bonds in private placement
Rajshree Polypack (RAJPPL): In lease pact with Odisha Industrial Infra for 90 yrs to set up food containers mfg unit
Sai Life Sciences (SAILIFE): BlackRock, Pimco Among Buyers of Sai Life Shares Sold by TPG
Servotech Renewable (SERVOTEC): Acquires 27% stake in Rhine Solar
Tata Consultancy (TCS): Sets up two new automotive delivery centre in Germany and an engineering centre in Romania
Torrent Pharmaceuticals (TRP): Issuea INR2b commercial paper at 5.95% coupon
Union Bank of India (UNBK): Board meet on June 25, to consider Capital Plan of the Bank for FY26
- 08:03 | June 23, 2025
Economic Calendar – 23.06.2025
13:30 EURO Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 49.6 versus Previous: 49.4)
14:00 U.K. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 46.9 versus Previous: 46.4)
19:15 U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.1 versus Previous: 52.0)
19:30 U.S. Existing Home Sales (Expected: 3.96M versus Previous: 4.00M)
19:30 U.S. FOMC Member Bowman Speaks
22:40 U.S. FOMC Member Goolsbee Speaks
00:00 U.S. FOMC Member Kugler Speaks
- 08:03 | June 23, 2025
Global markets live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 23.06.2025
FactSet Research Systems Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Fintech)
Commercial Metals Company (Pre market) (Sector- Metal)
KB Home (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
- 08:02 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: Upcoming Corporate Actions: June 23 – June 27, 2025
🗓 Monday, June 23, 2025
💸 Dividends:
🔹 Dalmia Bharat – ₹5 dividend per share
🔹 Dynamic Cables – ₹0.5 dividend per share
🔹 Hindustan Unilever (HUL) – ₹24 dividend per share
🔹 Kansai Nerolac – ₹2.5 final + ₹1.25 special dividend per share
🔹 Kalpataru Projects – ₹9 dividend per share
🔹 Samvardhana Motherson – ₹0.35 dividend per share
🔹 Motherson Sumi Wiring – ₹0.35 dividend per share
🔹 Pilani Investment – ₹15 dividend per share
🎁 Bonus Issue:
🔹 V-Mart Retail – 3:1 bonus issue (3 bonus shares for every 1 held)
🗓 Tuesday, June 24, 2025
💸 Dividends:
🔹 Alkyl Amines – ₹10 dividend per share
🔹 Polycab India – ₹35 dividend per share
🔹 Vedanta – ₹7 interim dividend per share
🔀 Stock Split:
🔹 Laddu Gopal Online – 1:5 split (face value ₹10 to ₹2)
🗓 Wednesday, June 25, 2025
💸 Dividends:
🔹 Auto Corp Goa – ₹20 dividend per share
🔹 Aegis Logistics – Interim dividend (amount not disclosed)
🔹 Quest Capital Markets – ₹2.5 dividend per share
🔀 Stock Split:
🔹 Elitecon International – 1:10 split (face value ₹10 to ₹1)
🗓 Thursday, June 26, 2025
📢 Rights Issue:
🔹 Infibeam Avenues – Rights issue (details not disclosed)
💸 Dividend:
🔹 Prime Securities – ₹1.5 dividend per share
🗓 Friday, June 27, 2025
💸 Dividends:
🔹 Allied Blenders – ₹3.6 dividend per share
🔹 Alufluoride – ₹3 dividend per share
🔹 Bajaj Finserv – ₹1 dividend per share
🔹 Bajaj Holdings – ₹28 dividend per share
🔹 Bharat Bhushan Finance – ₹0.6 dividend per share
🔹 CARE Ratings – ₹11 dividend per share
🔹 Cipla – ₹13 final + ₹3 special dividend per share
🔹 HDFC Bank – ₹22 dividend per share
🔹 Jayant Agro – ₹2.5 dividend per share
🔹 Maharashtra Scooters – ₹30 final + ₹30 special dividend per share
🔹 RPG Life Sciences – ₹20 final + ₹4 special dividend per share
🔹 Rainbow Children’s Medicare – ₹3 dividend per share
🔹 Sky Industries – ₹1 dividend per share
🔹 Swaraj Engines – ₹104.5 dividend per share
🔹 Syngene Intl – ₹1.25 dividend per share
🔹 Vaibhav Global – ₹1.5 dividend per share
🔹 Visaka Industries – ₹0.5 dividend per share
🔹 Welspun Living – ₹1.7 dividend per share
🔀 Stock Split:
🔹 Padam Cotton Yarns – 1:10 split (face value ₹10 to ₹1)..
- 08:02 | June 23, 2025
IPO Updates Live: MAINBOARD IPOs THIS WEEK WILL FEATURE MAJOR NAMES
1.Kalpataru Projects: Opening June 24–26, this Mumbai-based real estate player targets ₹1,590 crore with a price band of ₹387–414.
2.Globe Civil Projects: Also June 24–26, this EPC firm from Delhi aims to raise ₹119 crore with shares priced at ₹67–71.
3.Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases: Open from June 24–26, the industrial gas supplier will look to raise ₹852.53 crore at ₹380–400.
4.HDB Financial Services: The most anticipated offering, HDFC Bank’s NBFC arm seeks ₹12,500 crore, issuing shares at ₹700–740 from June 25–27.
5.Sambhav Steel Tubes: Also June 25–27, this ERW steel pipes maker aims to collect ₹540 crore, with a band of ₹77–82.
IN THE SME SPACE, EIGHT IPOs ARE LINED UP THIS WEEK:
1.Suntech Infra Solutions: June 25–27, raising up to ₹42.16 crore at ₹81–86 per share.
2.Shri Hare-Krishna Sponge Iron: June 24–26, eyeing ₹28.39 crore, price band ₹56–59.
3.AJC Jewel: Opens June 23, closes June 26, with a ₹14.59 crore book-building issue priced ₹90–95.
4.Icon Facilitators: June 24–26, targeting ₹19.11 crore, priced ₹85–91.
5.Abram Food: June 24–26, ₹13.99 crore fixed-price issue at ₹98.
6.PRO FX Tech: Opens June 26, closes June 30, aiming for ₹40.30 crore at ₹82–87.
7.Valencia India: June 26–30, targeting ₹46.49 crore, band ₹95–110.
8.Ace Alpha: June 26–30, looking to raise ₹47.15 crore at ₹101–107.
- 08:01 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: Weekly Equity Cash and Derivative Coverage
Weekly snapshot: Indian equities closed the week in the green zone with outperformance from heavyweights despite swapping sentiments from global markets.
Indices Performance: The Nifty 50 Index ended the week with a gain of 1.59 percent, while Nifty Bank performed inline and closed with a gain of 1.31 percent.
Weekly Fund-flow Activities: Over the week, FIIs have bought Rs 8709.6 crore worth of shares, while DIIs bought Rs 12635.6 crore worth of shares in the cash segment.
Macro Data: In the upcoming week, Federal Reserve Chairman testimony, US core PCE price index and GDP growth and manufacturing data from major economies will remain the focus.
Weekly Outlook: The Indian market is expected to remain focused on geopolitical tensions in the middle east, as well as comments from central bankers during the final week of the monthly derivatives’ expiry.
- 08:00 | June 23, 2025
Economy updates: GDP, IIP, CPI data with new base year to be released from next year
- 07:59 | June 23, 2025
Economy updates: Advance tax collection sees 4% growth in first instalment
- 07:58 | June 23, 2025
IPO Updates Live: Indian IPO market poised for ₹15,000 crore surge this week, led by HDB Financial
The Indian IPO market is experiencing a surge, with ₹15,000 crore ($1.7 billion) expected to be raised next week across these IPOs, led by HDB Financial.
IPOs OPENING NEXT WEEK (JUNE 24–27, 2025):
🔸HDB FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. IPO
Open/Close Dates: June 25–27, 2025
Issue Size: ₹12,500 crore (~$1.5 billion), including ₹2,500 crore fresh issue and ₹10,000 crore offer for sale (OFS).
Valuation: ₹62,000 crore ($7.2 billion) at the upper price band.
Price Band: ₹700–₹740 per share.
A subsidiary of HDFC Bank, HDB Financial is a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) offering loans and financial services. This is India’s largest IPO since Hyundai’s $3.3 billion issue, making it a strong candidate for the $7 billion deal you mentioned (likely referring to valuation rather than funds raised).
🔸GLOBE CIVIL PROJECTS LTD. IPO
Open/Close Dates: June 24–26, 2025
Issue Size: ₹119 crore ($14 million).
Price Band: ₹67–₹71 per share.
A construction-focused company, smaller in scale compared to HDB Financial.
🔸ELLENBARRIE INDUSTRIAL GASES LTD. IPO
Open/Close Dates: June 24–26, 2025
Issue Size: ₹852 crore ($102 million).
Price Band: ₹380–₹400 per share.
Specializes in industrial gases, catering to various sectors.
🔸KALPATARU LTD. IPO
Open/Close Dates: June 24–26, 2025
Issue Size: ₹1,590 crore ($190 million).
Involved in infrastructure or real estate development.
🔸SAMBHV STEEL TUBES LTD. IPO
Open/Close Dates: June 25–27, 2025
A steel manufacturing company, with specifics pending.
♦️SME IPOs OPENING NEXT WEEK:
♦️SEVERAL SME IPOs ARE ALSO SCHEDULED, INCLUDING:
🔸SAFE ENTERPRISES RETAIL FIXTURES LTD. IPO (June 20–24, 2025, but may extend into the week): ~₹161.1 crore, price band ₹131–₹138.
🔸AAKAAR MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES LTD. IPO: ~₹27 crore, focused on cosmetic products.
🔸MAYASHEEL VENTURES LTD. IPO: ~₹27 crore, road EPC business.
- 07:57 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: INSTL. INVESTORS EQUITY DERIVAT. TRADES AS ON 20-06-2025
FIIS F & O : RS. CRS. :
TOTAL NET SELL : -12,206 😭
INDEX FUT. : +118
INDEX OPT. : -22,365
STOCK FUT. : +4,403
STOCK OPT. : +5,638
🔹INSTL. INVEST. EQUITY CASH PROV. TRADES AS ON : 20-06-2025 :
FIIS : BUY +7,704 (52,121-44,417) 😃
DIIS : SELL -3658 (22,652-26,310) 😥
BSE SENSEX : +1,046 (82,408)🔼
NSE NIFTY : +319 (25,112)🔼
BSE MIDCAP. : +539 (45,480)🔼
BSE SMLCAP. : +285 (52,379)🔼
B. CRUDE : $ 76.18 🔽😃
GOLD:$ 3,367=INR 98,660(10gr)🔽☺️
SILVER : RS. 1,08,000 (kg)🔽😭
FOREX : RS. $ 86.59 🔼 🙂
6.79% GOI ‘34: 6.3796%(102.83)↔️😳
6.33% NEW ‘35: 6.3087%(100.1450)↔️😳
6.92% GOI ‘39: 6.6520% (102.45)🔽🙂
- 07:56 | June 23, 2025
Global market updates: Fed’s Waller indicates potential interest rate cuts could begin as soon as July.
- 07:56 | June 23, 2025
Global market updates: Philly Fed Manufacturing Index
Actual: -4.0
Expected: -1.7
Previous: -4.0
(Data seen lower than estimates)
- 07:55 | June 23, 2025
Global market updates: Accenture Q3 Earnings
- Revenue: $17.7B (est $17.3B)
- EPS: $3.49 (est $3.30)
- Sees FY EPS $12.77 To $12.89, Saw $12.55 To $12.79
(Numbers seen inline with estimates)
- 07:55 | June 23, 2025
Mutual Fund updates: May SIP flows at new peak: ₹ 26,688 crore
# May’25 saw a decrease in the SIP stoppage ratio as compared to May’24
# SIP inflows have increased 28% from ₹20,904 crore (May’24) to ₹ 26,688 crore (May’25)
# 14th consecutive month with flows above ₹20,000 crore
# The total no. of SIP accounts as on May’25 was 9.06 crore, while SIP AUM was ₹14.61 lakh crore (about 20.2% of the overall MF Industry AUM- ex FoF)
# Growth over last 5 years
✓ 49% in new SIP registrations
✓ 23% in the total count of SIPs
✓ 40% growth in SIP AUM
✓ 27% in the monthly flows, from ₹8,123 cr in May’20 to ₹ 26,688 cr in May’25
# 65% of the total SIP’s accounts are of regular plan
✓ 24% accounts continuing for 3 years and above of which 75% from regular plan
# The total no. of SIP accounts as on May’25 was 9.06 crore, while SIP AUM was ₹14.61 lakh crore (about 20.2% of the overall MF Industry AUM- ex FoF)
# 41% of monthly flow received in May’25 is from B-30 locations
# Average SIP AMT: ₹ 2,947
- 07:54 | June 23, 2025
Stock market insights: Have stock markets become immune to wars?
- 07:52 | June 23, 2025
Share market live today: Mutual funds bet big on top-10 blue chip stocks to weather market turbulence
- 07:51 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: SEBI’s ESOP relief to boost startups’ IPO dreams
- 07:50 | June 23, 2025
Stock recommendations: Ugro Capital (Buy)
- 07:49 | June 23, 2025
Stock recommendations: Swiggy (Outperform)
- 07:47 | June 23, 2025
Watch these stocks for today’s action: Zen Tech, India Cements, Adani Ports, 360One, Northern Arc, Biocon, Hilton Metal, Sharda Motor, Emcure Pharma, Sampre Nutritions, Ruby Mills
Watch these stocks for today’s action: Zen Tech, India Cements, Adani Ports, 360One, Northern Arc, Biocon, Hilton Metal, Sharda Motor, Emcure Pharma, Sampre Nutritions, Ruby Mills
Zen Technologies acquires TISA Aerospace, SIS Ltd focuses on tech, India Cements sells subsidiary, Hilton Metal Forging receives certification.
- 07:42 | June 23, 2025
Stock in focus: Why these 4 realty stocks will be in focus this week
- 07:23 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Why these 7 energy stocks could spark investor interest this week
- 06:57 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Mastering Derivatives: Futures vs options in intraday trades
- 06:57 | June 23, 2025
Technicals: Short Take: Tech Mahindra F&O contract adjustments
- 06:56 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: F&O Query: When will derivative contracts be adjusted for dividends?
- 06:55 | June 23, 2025
Technicals: F&O Strategy: Calendar bull call spread on Hindalco
- 06:55 | June 23, 2025
Technicals: F&O Tracker: Nifty 50 futures & Nifty Bank futures poised for breakout
- 06:54 | June 23, 2025
Insights: Oil after the boil
- 06:51 | June 23, 2025
WATCH: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 23 Jun’25 to 27 Jun’25 by BL GURU
- 06:50 | June 23, 2025
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Indus Towers (₹404.35) – BUY
- 06:49 | June 23, 2025
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: June 23, 2025
- 06:46 | June 23, 2025
Currency market live today: India’s forex reserves inch closer to record high; jumps to $699 billion
- 06:45 | June 23, 2025
Mutual Fund updates: Mutual funds bet big on top-10 blue chip stocks to weather market turbulence
- 06:44 | June 23, 2025
Stock market live today: Global tensions may test investor appetite during busiest IPO week of 2025
- 06:43 | June 23, 2025
Movers & Shakers: Here is what the charts say about the shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Mankind Pharma and SBI Cards and Payment Services
- 06:42 | June 23, 2025
Commodities market live today: Bullion Cues: Gold & silver maintain positive bias
- 06:41 | June 23, 2025
Currency market live today: Currency Outlook: Dollar stable, rupee hit
- 06:41 | June 23, 2025
Technicals: Index Outlook: Bourses range-bound
Published on June 23, 2025
