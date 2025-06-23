+ 1,046.30
Indus Towers’ share price seems to be gaining momentum. The rise and strong close on Friday indicate that the consolidation could be coming to an end.
A strong follow-through rise from here will confirm that a new leg of the up move has begun. Moving Averages on the daily chart also give positive signals.
Immediate support is at ₹397. Below that, ₹387-385 will be the next important support zone.
Indus Towers’ share price has the potential to target ₹445-450 in the coming weeks. Traders can buy Indus Towers’ shares now at ₹404.
Accumulate on dips at ₹398. Keep the stop-loss at ₹381. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹410 as soon as the stock goes up to ₹418. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹420 and ₹430 when the price touches ₹428 and ₹438 respectively. Exit the long positions at ₹445.
(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)
Published on June 23, 2025
