New Samvat may bring more cheers for stock market through tax alignments

Narendra Modi-led government is considering sops for the stock market. These sops include alignment of various taxes on equity such as Long Term Capital Gain (LTCG), Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) and Securities Transaction Tax (STT) etc.

With the General budget just three month away, possibility of announcing new measures even before the budget can not be ruled out, highly placed sources told BusinessLine. Union Budget for 2020-21 is likely to be presented on February 3. The broad thinking behind new measures is to have just one tax, rather than many on equities to make compliance easy. Also, ways are being explored to do away with dampeners such as LTCG or DDT.

Diwali trading session

Sources also said that Prime Minister Office held meetings with Finance Ministry officials and accordingly proposals are being finalised. News about such a move brought fresh round of heavy buying on the first full trading session of Samvat 2076, the Hindu calendar year begin on the day of Deepwali. This resulted in key indices BSE SENSEX and NSE NIFTY rose over 550 points and 160 points during mid trading session.

LTCG was re-introduced in the budget of 2018-19 after a gap of 14 years. It is levied at the rate of 10 per cent on the gain of more than Rs 1 lakh realised from share sales. Long term means shares sold after 365 days of holding. Re-introduction of this tax did not go well with the investors. There has also been demand to abolish LTCG on the ground that STT is levied on buy-sale of shares.

Another dampener for the investor, especially the big investors, is DDT. The thinking is to done away with DDT. As of now, dividends from corporate or mutual funds attract DDT at the rate of 10 per cent. While companies pay dividend from their profit, it is tax-free in the hands of investors up to Rs 10 lakh. However, investors, who receive more than Rs 10 lakh as dividends per annum, need to pay DDT at the rate of 10 per cent.

Manufacturing sector

“Effort is to attract investment from Global Pension Funds, Sovereign Funds and Insurance Funds,” a source said. Investments from these funds are normally for long term and will be really helpful not just in providing stability in the stock market and currency market, but also in fulfilling higher capital requirement for manufacturing sector. Improvement in manufacturing sector will create more job opportunities.

With the GDP (Gross Domestic Products) growth rate slipping to many quarters low of 5 per cent and with clump in consumption and investment demand, the government has initiated slew of measures since August 23. First, it rolled back the enhanced surcharge on tax payable at special rate by both domestic and foreign investors on long-term and short-term capital gains from the transfer of equity share in a company or unit of an equity-oriented fund/business trust that are liable for securities transaction tax, and also on tax payable at special rate by the FPI on capital gains from the transfer of derivatives.

Second big move was amalgamation of 10 public sector banks into four. And the third and most surprising move was reduction in the overall corporate tax rate to 22 per cent from 30 per cent. Also new rate of 15 per cent was proposed for the new entities, set up after October 1, 2019.