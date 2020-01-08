NSE revises penalty on non-genuine trading

The penalty structure for abnormal or non-genuine trades in the equity, commodity, currency cash and derivative has been reduced to 15 per cent, from 100 per cent earlier by stock exchanges.

In a circular issued on January 7, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said, “The exchange shall levy a penalty of 15 per cent of the profit earned/ loss incurred on the trading members for both profit- and loss-making abnormal / non-genuine transactions after following due process and providing necessary opportunity to the trading member for clarification in the matter.”

The same was 100 per cent of the traded value, profit made, loss incurred as a result of the trades as per an earlier circular issued by the exchange on December 13, 2018. According to a Mumbai-based securities lawyer, such cases should be decided according to SEBI’s disgorgement mechanism, otherwise the reduced penalty structure could come as a concession.

"The exchange shall send necessary advice/ caution letter to Trading Members and initiate appropriate disciplinary action against the members concerned in case the activity is observed to be abnormal/non-genuine. Exchange may also levy a penalty of 100 per cent of the traded value/ profit made/ loss incurred as a result of the trades," NSE's December 2018 circular said.

Giving a brief idea about what exchanges consider abnormal or non-genuine trades, a BSE guideline circular of February 2019 said, “Trading activity of clients concentrated in a specific security or contract, which is not traded frequently or trading with low volumes, with client squaring up its position within a short span of time. Additionally, factors such as clients earning significant profits or incurring losses on account of such transactions, their consistent contribution to the daily average volumes of security, contract may also be looked at.”

In the derivative side, exchanges have noticed that fresh positions are created in the contracts very close to their respective expiry or on the day of expiry. For instance, there have been numerous cases of many lowly priced options contracts witnessing a huge jump in prices close to their expiry, which the exchanges and SEBI have long suspected to be abnormal trades. According to a previous BSE circular, exchanges also study large quantities during the last half hour of the session, which accounts for a significant percentage of the total traded quantity without change in beneficial ownership. They compare the total traded volume of the client via-a-vis the average daily traded volume in the security, and match it with other parameters to see if the trades have any unusual or abnormal pattern.