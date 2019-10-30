Stocks

Petronet LNG stock rises on higher profits amid lesser tax outgo

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

The stock of Petronet LNG went up today on the back of strong September quarterly results following lesser tax outgo.

The stock was up 2.25% to Rs 285.40 on the BSE today. Similary, on the NSE, its shares were up by Rs 6.35, or 2.25%, to Rs 285.50

The leading player in energy sector has reported a ₹1,089 crore consolidated net profit for the quarter ending financial year 2019-20.

This is nearly twice the ₹572.89 crore net profit reported by the company in the same quarter of the preceding year.

The company's Board of Directors has also declared special interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share (of the face value of ₹10 each) for the financial year 2019-2020.

 

 

