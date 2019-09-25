Broker's call: Petronet LNG (Buy)

Rubber hit, too
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Motilal Oswal
Petronet LNG (Buy)
CMP: ₹256.3
Target: ₹336
Petronet LNG (PLNG) arranged a conference call to allay investor concerns about the recently signed MoU with Tellurian, US. PLNG signed a non-binding agreement with Tellurian in the US on September 21, which envisages an LNG purchase contract of up to 5 mmt.
Higher gas adoption from industries and the power sector will likely support volume growth for PLNG. We believe that, due to the Kochi-Mangalore pipeline and Dahej expansion, PLNG’s total volume could grow by about 9/7 per cent in FY20/21. We expect EBITDA growth of about 27 per cent/16 per cent in FY20/21.
Cash utilisation for the company has been a challenge, though we expect the dividend payout to remain strong. We factor in the recent corporate tax benefit announced by the government in our model, which lead to EPS change of about 12 per cent for FY20/21. We value the stock using DCF (WACC: 11.2 per cent, terminal growth: 3 per cent). We reiterate PLNG as our top pick in the sector with an upside of about 33 per cent to the current market price.
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
A beautiful screen, good camera, fast and fluid performance and big battery - all at a killer price
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
While the company’s performance is strong, IPO of its banking subsidiary is an overhang
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Suven Life Sciences at current levels. The ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...