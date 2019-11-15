Reliance Power hits lower circuit on poor Q2 show

Shares of Reliance Power on Friday declined nearly 5 per cent, hitting their lower circuit, on the back of weak September quarter earnings.

On the BSE, the stock saw a decline of 4.77 per cent, hitting its lower circuit at ₹3.99. Similar trend was seen on the NSE as the scrip was trading at ₹4, down 4.76 per cent.

The company on Thursday reported a 69.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹45 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹147 crore in the July-September period of the previous year, Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.