Stocks

Reliance Power hits lower circuit on poor Q2 show

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 15, 2019 Published on November 15, 2019

Shares of Reliance Power on Friday declined nearly 5 per cent, hitting their lower circuit, on the back of weak September quarter earnings.

On the BSE, the stock saw a decline of 4.77 per cent, hitting its lower circuit at ₹3.99. Similar trend was seen on the NSE as the scrip was trading at ₹4, down 4.76 per cent.

The company on Thursday reported a 69.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹45 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹147 crore in the July-September period of the previous year, Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.

Published on November 15, 2019
stocks and shares
Reliance Power Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Glenmark Pharma jumps nearly 8% after Q2 earnings