RSWM board meets today for rights issue

Shares of RSWM will remain in focus on Wednesday, as its board of directors is meeting to consider, among others, a proposal to raise funds through a rights issue. Shareholders would be keen to know about the quantum to be raised through the rights issue, the entitlement ratio, the total number of shares to be offered, the issue price and the record date.

Shares of RSWM are currently ruling near their 52-week low; the stock's 52-week low and high are ₹92.05 and ₹276, respectively.