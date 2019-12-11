Stocks

RSWM board meets today for rights issue

| Updated on December 10, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

 

Shares of RSWM will remain in focus on Wednesday, as its board of directors is meeting to consider, among others, a proposal to raise funds through a rights issue. Shareholders would be keen to know about the quantum to be raised through the rights issue, the entitlement ratio, the total number of shares to be offered, the issue price and the record date.

Shares of RSWM are currently ruling near their 52-week low; the stock's 52-week low and high are ₹92.05 and ₹276, respectively.

Published on December 11, 2019
rights offer
RSWM Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Broker's call: Kansai Nerolac Paints (Add)