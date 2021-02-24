SGX Nifty indicates an 80-point gain for Nifty at open

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The domestic market is expected to open with a gap up of at least 80 points, as SGX Nifty is currently ruling at 14,842 against Nifty March futures’ close of 14,762.85. However, with only one day left for expiry of F&O monthly contracts, analysts expect the market to remain volatile. While cues from Asia-Pacific markets remain mixed, US markets closed in the green overnight after opening sharply lower.
"We note that concerns pertaining to increase in bond yields and higher commodity prices dented investors’ sentiments in the last couple of days. However, underlying strength of economy and market remains intact in our view and hence, any meaningful correction in the market should be used to buy," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.
Besides, foreign fund flows, Covid-19 cases and rising bond yields will anchor the market movement.
Going ahead, the market may continue with consolidation for some time in the absence of any trigger or event in the near term, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Valuations continue to be high, which does not provide much comfort given rising bond yields, inflation and surge in Covid-19 cases. Investors should adopt ‘buy on dips’ strategy while traders should follow stock-specific action, he added.
While the Hong Kong benchmark is ruling flat, markets in Japan, Australia and Taiwan are weak. Korea stocks, however, gained about 0.6 per cent.
Tata
Consumer Products/GAIL India: Shares of Tata Consumer may gain after the National Stock Exchange said that the Tata group firm will replace GAIL India in the Nifty50 Index from March 31, 2021. According to an estimate by ICICI Securities, the rejig will entail inflow of ₹760 crore for Tata Consumer stock and an outflow of ₹510 crore for GAIL India stock.
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd has announced that the newly-commissioned milk and milk products plant at Solapur, Maharashtra, with a milk handling capacity of 6 LLPD has begun commercial production.
Rama Phosphates has commenced commercial production of sulphuric acid and its derivatives from the new manufacturing facility (Unit-2) at its existing factory premises at Indore. With this capacity addition of 55,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) from Unit-2, the company’s overall annual production capacity of sulphuric acid would be 1,55,000 tpa from the Indore manufacturing facility. This will help the company meet the market needs of Maharashtra (including Mumbai) and Goa.
Coal India: The board is to meet on March 5 to consider the second interim dividend.
Sanofi India has approved a final dividend of ₹125 per share and a special dividend of ₹240 per share.
NTPC has executed a share purchase agreement with GAIL, to buy GAIL's 25.51 per cent shareholding in Ratnagiri Gas and to exit from Konkan LNG by selling its 14.82 per cent stake.
Mazagon Dock signed an MoU with Mumbai Port Trust in Maritime India Summit 2021.
Heranba Industries: The ₹625-crore initial public offering of Heranba Industries was subscribed 0.84 times on Day 1 of the issue. The issue will remain open till February 25. The agrochemical company, on Monday, raised ₹187.5 crore from anchor investors.
The issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹60 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹565.2 crore by the promoters. The price band for the issue has been fixed at ₹626-627 per share.
The company has allotted 29.90 lakh shares to anchor investors at ₹627 a share, the higher end of the price band. Marquee anchor investors in the issue include Government Pension Fund Global, Jupiter India, Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust, Dovetail India Fund, Societe Generale and Morgan Stanley.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...