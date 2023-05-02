Microlender Spandana Sphoorty Financial on Tuesday reported a 268 per cent jump in its consolidated March quarter net profit to ₹105.55 crore.

The Hyderabad-based company, specialising in rural loans, had posted a post-tax profit of ₹71.36 crore in the preceding December quarter.

For FY23, its post-tax net profit declined to ₹12.31 crore against ₹69.8 crore in the year-ago period. A statement from Spandana Sphoorty said the company had to write off ₹702 crore worth of assets in the first quarter of FY23, which resulted in a massive decline in the profit.

Its managing director and chief executive Shalabh Saxena said the company aims to disburse ₹11,500 crore in loans in FY24 and will be opening 400 new branches as well.

For the reporting quarter, its total income grew to ₹533 crore, up 42 per cent, when compared to the December quarter, while the core net interest income rose to ₹384 crore.

Total AUM

The overall assets under management stood at ₹8,511 crore as of March 31, 2023, against ₹6,581 crore in the year-ago period.

On the asset quality front, the lender showed a sharp improvement, with the gross non-performing assets ratio coming at 2.07 per cent against 18.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

The Spandana scrip closed 6.14 per cent up at ₹632.15 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday ahead of the announcement of results.