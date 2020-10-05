TCS to consider share buyback on October 7

Out, out, destructive pest
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
The Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on October 7.
This was disclosed by the company in a stock exchange filing without giving any further details.
If approved, this would be the third buyback from the IT major.
Earlier, in 2018 and 2017, the company had bought back shares worth ₹16,000 crore each with 100 per cent acceptance ratio.
The company had fixed the buyback price at ₹2,100 in 2018 and at ₹2,850 a share in 2017. Both the offers were through tender route on a proportionate basis.
The stock on Friday closed at ₹2,540 on the NSE.
Separately, the company informed that in the legal dispute related to EPIC Systems Corporation, TCS would be providing ₹1,218 crore as exceptional item in the financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2020, to be announced on October 7, 2020.
On August 20, 2020, the US Court of Appeals, 7th Circuit, Chicago, returned a verdict on the appeal filed by TCS, reducing the award of damages. The court held that the punitive damages award of $280 million is constitutionally excessive, vacated the punitive damages award and directed the trial court to reassess the punitive damages. The court upheld the compensatory damages award of $140 million.
Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/info-tech/tcs-opens-national-qualifier-test-to-corporates-for-recruiting-freshers/article32707370.ece
“TCS is legally advised that it has the correct and the strongest possible arguments in its favour and the order and reduced damages are not supported by facts presented during the trial. In September 2020, TCS has filed a petition seeking re-hearing on both compensatory and punitive damages,” TCS said in a statement.
EPIC has also filed a petition seeking re-hearing on the decision of the Appeals Court invalidating the award of punitive damages exceeding the amount of compensatory damages.
Also read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/tcs-crosses-9-lakh-cr-market-cap/article32603828.ece
The provision in the books for the legal claim is being made as a matter of prudence, TCS said.
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
These earbuds lose out on some features and frills but offer great audio for less
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
The fund will take a sector-agnostic approach with a bottom-up stock-selection style
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...