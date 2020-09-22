Stocks

TCS gain over 2% on expansion of partnership with supermarket chain Morrison

Internet Desk | Updated on September 22, 2020 Published on September 22, 2020

Shares of IT Major Tata Consultancy Services gained as much as 2.06 per cent to ₹2,516 on Tuesday noon trade.

Earlier today, the company had announced the expansion of its partnership with Morrisons, a supermarket chain in the UK, through a five-year contract for application management services, data services and cybersecurity services.

More
TCS crosses ₹9-lakh cr market cap
 

Morrisons selected TCS as its Application – Managed Services partner in 2016 to improve the customer and employee experience. Since then, TCS has worked closely with the retailer to help drive its growth and modernisation agenda across various lines of business, leveraging its comprehensive portfolio of business and technology services and solutions.

As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will harness the power of AI and machine learning to augment human teams, improving operational resilience and boosting productivity.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 22, 2020
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.