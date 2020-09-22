TCS gain over 2% on expansion of partnership with supermarket chain Morrison

Shares of IT Major Tata Consultancy Services gained as much as 2.06 per cent to ₹2,516 on Tuesday noon trade.

Earlier today, the company had announced the expansion of its partnership with Morrisons, a supermarket chain in the UK, through a five-year contract for application management services, data services and cybersecurity services.

Morrisons selected TCS as its Application – Managed Services partner in 2016 to improve the customer and employee experience. Since then, TCS has worked closely with the retailer to help drive its growth and modernisation agenda across various lines of business, leveraging its comprehensive portfolio of business and technology services and solutions.

As part of the expanded partnership, TCS will harness the power of AI and machine learning to augment human teams, improving operational resilience and boosting productivity.