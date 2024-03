The board of Wonderla Holidays Ltd has given in-principle approval to explore the possibility of setting up an adventure park as an expansion of Bengaluru Resort.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said it would evaluate the financial viability of the adventure park and keep the stakeholders informed on the same.

The company recently appointed Addarsh Barathi as Vice President of Marketing.

Shares closed at ₹902.50 on the NSE, higher by 2.38 per cent on Friday’s trade.