The shares of Zen Technologies Limited were trading at ₹1,994.60 up by ₹94.90 or 5 per cent on the NSE today at 11.48 am hitting its upper circuit.

Zen Technologies Limited announced Saturday the acquisition of a majority stake in TISA Aerospace Private Limited, a defence technology company specializing in loitering munitions and unmanned aerial vehicles. The Board of Directors unanimously approved the acquisition through a combination of share purchases from existing shareholders and acquisition of compulsorily convertible debentures.

The move marks Zen Technologies’ strategic entry into the high-growth loitering munitions sector, which has gained prominence in modern warfare applications. TISA Aerospace, founded in December 2020, develops indigenously manufactured loitering munitions and UAVs for defence applications.

Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri said the acquisition strengthens Zen’s position in the defence drone sector and provides immediate access to advanced technologies aligned with Armed Forces requirements. He noted that TISA has completed significant R&D milestones, including a DRDO project with design assistance from IIT Madras.

TISA has successfully delivered loitering munitions meeting DRDO specifications and is developing new variants for the Indian Army. The company aims to become a global leader in loitering munitions with a “Made in India” focus.

Zen Technologies, based in Hyderabad, specializes in defence training and anti-drone solutions. The company has applied for over 172 patents and shipped more than 1,000 training systems globally. The acquisition aligns with India’s push for self-reliance in defence capabilities, particularly in drone technology.

Published on June 23, 2025