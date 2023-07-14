JBM Auto Limited and its subsidiaries have won orders for about 5,000 electric buses for supplying to various STUs in Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana, Odisha among others and multiple Fortune 500 companies coupled with leading corporates of the country. Different applications such as city bus, staff bus, tarmac coach, etc. in both, 9 meters and 12 meters categories will be delivered for these orders.

Deep Industries has entered into joint venture arrangement with Euro Gas Systems S.R.L for supplying Oil Field Equipments to Oil and Gas Industry in India. Euro Gas has acquired 26 per cent stake of Deep Onshore Drilling Services Private Limited (Joint venture company), subsidiary of Deep Industries, which will hold 74 per cent.

GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Limited, a stepdown subsidiary of GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited, has received Letter of Intent from Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, to implement smart metering project. GSEDPL will install, integrate and maintain 75.69 lakh smart meters in the given area. The project will be executed over a period of 10 years.

Aster DM Healthcare FZC, a material subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare Limited, has acquired remaining 20 per cent stake in Premium Healthcare Limited on July 12. Pursuant to the said acquisition, Premium Healthcare Limited has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare FZC.

Innovators Facade Systems Limited has received orders worth ₹52.25 crore for design, supply, fabrication and installation of facade Work.

The board of directors of Happiest Minds will meet on Friday to consider fund raising plans.

The board of Nakoda Group of Industries Limited has approved a fund raising of ₹49 crore by way of a rights issue.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has received LOA for rehabilitation and upgradation of Chandikhole-Paradip Section in Odisha on HAM mode. The project cost is ₹808.48 crore.

The board of WS Industries India Ltd has approved the sale/transfer of immovable property (6.53 acres of land) to its wholly owned subsidiary WS Insulators Private Limited for the development of IT/IT enabled services/parks.

The board of Megasoft has approved the sale/transfer/disposal of company’s share in the property situated at Knowledge Capital, Nanakramguda Village, Serilingampally, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana, subject to the approval of members of the company through Postal Ballot.

Results Calendar: Alfred Herbert, Amal, Bandhan Bank, CCL Products, Coromandel Engineering, Den Networks, GTPL Hathway, Infomedia, JSW Energy, JustDial, Kesoram Industries, Tata Steel Long Products, TTL Enterprises, Unichem Lab, Vandana Knitwear, Virinchi and VST Industries.

