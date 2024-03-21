Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 21 March 2024
- March 21, 2024 08:33
Market update: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher as Fed sticks to rate cut plan
India’s equity markets are expected to see a sharp rise at open, thanks to positive global cues triggered by US Federal’s expected stance. Holding the key interest rates unchanged for 5th straight time at 5.50 per cent, the US Fed chief said the central bank continues to expect three interest rate cuts in 2024.
The Fed said the inflation “has eased but remains elevated” and it does not expect rate cuts until it has “greater confidence” on inflation moving to 2 per cent. Following this, the US stocks maintained its positive momentum and closed around one per cent higher. The equities across Asia Pacific region, too, jumped sharply with Japan’s Nikkei hitting record high. Gift Nifty signals a gap-up opening of 150 points for Nifty50.
- March 21, 2024 08:00
Market live updates: Here’s all you need to know about Wockhardt Ltd’s QIP
Exchange Rate Used: $1 = ₹83.1022 (Source: RBI, as on March 20th, 2024)
Indicative Issue Size (Base): Up to ₹350 crore (approx. $42 million)
Indicative Issue Size (Green Shoe Option): Up to ₹220 crore (approx.. $26 million)
Indicative Issue Price: ₹517 per Equity Share (4.97% discount to SEBI Floor Price)
Last Closing Price: ₹546.15 per Equity Share on NSE as on March 20, 2024
Implied Discount of indicative issue price from closing price: 5.34% discount to the close price on NSE on March 20, 2024
Dilution: 7.11% of post-issue paid-up equity share capital assuming on total issue size (At indicative issue price)
SEBI Floor Price: ₹544.02 per Equity Share
Sole BRLM: DAM Capital Advisors Limited
Indicative Timelines:
Issue Open – Wednesday, 20th March 2024 (post market hours)
Issue Close (option to extend further) – Thursday, 21st March 2024
Receipt of Application Money and forms (Pay-in) - On or before Tuesday, 26th March 2024
Demat Credit of shares – Wednesday, 27th March 2024
Trading of shares – Thursday, 28th March 2024
- March 21, 2024 07:57
Share market live news: Listing of Krystal Integrated Services on 21 March, 2024
Symbol: KRYSTAL
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544149
ISIN: INE0QN801017
Face Value: ₹10
Issued Price: ₹715 per share
- March 21, 2024 07:54
Stock market live news: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 21-March-2024
• BALRAMPUR
• BIOCON
• HINDCOPPER
• INDUSTOWER
• MANAPPURAM
• PEL
• RBLBANK
• TATACHEM
• ZEEL
- March 21, 2024 07:46
Global markets: Dollar index declines sharply and equities surge after the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome on Wednesday
The Fed kept the interest rates unchanged at 5.25-5.5 per cent. The central bank also made no change in its rate cut forecast for 2024.
The dollar index (103.22) had come down sharply from around 104.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (39,512.13) had surged over a per cent on Wednesday.
Asian markets are all in green. Nikkei 225 (40,490), Kospi (2,733) and Hang Seng (16,814) are up over a per cent each. Shanghai Composite (3,083) is marginally up by 0.13 per cent.
Good chances for the Nifty 50 to open with a gap-up taking cues from the global markets.
- March 21, 2024 07:45
Market live news: Stocks that will see action today
Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd has announced that it has acquired a 40 per cent stake in a lithium-ion electrode materials firm Invati Creations for ₹45.16 crore through a combination of cash and a share swap deal. This announcement comes on the heels of Himadri Speciality’s plan to build India’s first-ever commercial plant for lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cathode active material in Odisha, with an estimated cost of ₹1,125 crore.
ASM Technologies has plans to raise ₹170.1 crore through preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants. ASM Technologies has raised ₹70 crore out of total planned fundraise of ₹170.1 crore and the balance of ₹100.1 crore will be received over the period of 18 months, the technology firm said in a regulatory filing.
Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Wednesday bought 1.20 crore units of National Highways Infra Trust for ₹149.65 crore through an open market transaction. The National Highways Infra Trust is an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) sponsored by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
PB Fintech, the promoter of Policy Bazaar, on Wednesday said its board has approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary to carry on the business of payment aggregator.
Aircraft lessor Wilmington Trust SP Services has moved NCLAT, filing an appeal against an earlier order of NCLT, which had dismissed its insolvency plea against low-cost carrier SpiceJet. Wilmington Trust’s petition has been listed for hearing on Thursday before a bench headed by the Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.
Facing a huge backlash over plans for separate green uniforms for a new vegetarian-only food delivery service, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday said the company will roll back the plan, and all delivery persons will continue to sport the current red shirts/t-shirts.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday said it terminated services of Yogesh Garg against whom a confirmatory order issued by capital market regulator SEBI in front-running trades case. Front-running refers to an illegal practice in the stock market where an entity trades based on advanced information from a broker or analyst before the information has been made available to its clients.
Technology services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it has appointed Anne-Marie Rowland as the Chief Executive Officer of Capco, effective April 1, 2024. Capco is a global technology and management consultancy focused on financial services and energy industries, which was acquired by Wipro in March 2021.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has directed 11 public sector lenders not to take coercive action against IL&FS and its group companies till its next hearing on May 14. A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan also issued notices to the banks, along with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), directing them to file a reply.
Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd has entered into an agreement with respect to the proposed sale of company’s immovable property admeasuring 1.06 acre at Hubli Taluk, Hubli. The total Consideration for the proposed sale would be ₹3 crore.
GE Power India Ltd has received a Purchase Order from Bharat Aluminium Company Limited and Nuclear Power Corporation Of India Ltd (A Government of India Enterprise) (NPCIL), Tarapur, Maharashtra. Bharat Aluminium Company Limited has awarded order for D&E, Supply and E&C of Boiler Firing system at M/s BALCO, Korba, Chhattisgarh worth ₹8.95 Crores plus (GST 18 per cent).
TVS Motor Company has announced changes to its board with the appointment of two new independent directors subject to approval of the shareholders. The two new members are Chennai-based Sanmar Group Chairman Vijay Sankar, and Chairman of Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates Shailesh Haribhakti. Kuok Meng Xiong, Independent Director of the company, will step down effective close of business hours of the ensuing Annual General Meeting 2024, owing to his increased business commitments and personal reasons.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical has received fourth consecutive order for solar water pumping system from HAREDA, Haryana, under the PM-KUSUM scheme. The order is for supply, installation and commissioning of 7.5 HP DC; 10 HP AC and 10 HP DC solar photovoltaic water pumping systems, worth over ₹9 crore. The total orders from HAREDA now are at ₹65.6 crore.
Sasken Technologies informed the exchanges that it is planning to acquire 60 per cent stake of Anups Silicon Services Pvt. Ltd. by subscribing to the compulsory convertible debentures through a preferential issue on a private placement basis. The acquisition is worth ₹33.2 crore.
Prince Pipes and Fittings has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt. Ltd. and NM Shah to purchase assets including the “Aquel” brand, along with all intellectual property, land, buildings, civil structures and other office equipment in two tranches. The acquisition will be done for a cash consideration not exceeding ₹55 crore.
Cyient said Infotech HAL Ltd., Bengaluru, a 50:50 Joint Venture of Cyient with HAL, has initiated corporate insolvency resolution process under section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 before the Bengaluru Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
Wockhardt has launched QIP to raise funds and fixed the floor price at ₹544.02 a share.
The board of Suzlon Energy has approved conversion of 22.86 lakh partly paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹2 each into fully paid up equity shares.
- March 21, 2024 07:08
Stock market live news: Economic Calendar – 21.03.2024
10:30 India Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 56.0 versus Previous: 56.9)
14:00 Euro German Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 43.1 versus Previous: 42.5)
15:00 UK Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 47.9 versus Previous: 47.5)
17:30 UK BOE Interest Rate Decision (Expected: 5.25% versus Previous: 5.25%)
18:00 US Unemployment Claims (Expected: 214K versus Previous: 209K)
19:15 US Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 51.8 versus Previous: 52.2)
19:30 US Existing Home Sales (Expected: 3.92M versus Previous: 4.00M)
- March 21, 2024 07:07
Global markets| Major US listed stocks result calendar 21.03.2024
Accenture plc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotel)
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-
Nike, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Textile)
FedEx Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
lululemon athletica inc. (Post market) (Sector- Consumer Durable)
Rentokil Initial plc (TENT) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
- March 21, 2024 07:05
Share market live news: Day trading guide for March 21, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- March 21, 2024 07:04
Market live news| Stock to sell today: Biocon
Biocon has seen a sharp fall in price since early last week. The price band of ₹285-290 is a supply zone and the scrip declined off this region. Last Friday, it closed below the 200-day moving average, indicating that the bears have a stronger hand.
The price action shows no sign of a bullish reversal and so, further depreciation is highly likely.
- March 21, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: Stocks in Asia echo US gains on Fed rate signal
Asian equities rallied Thursday after US stocks touched fresh highs as the Federal Reserve indicated it would meet market expectations with three rate cuts this year, per a Bloomberg report.
Australian, South Korean shares and equity futures for Hong Kong all advanced. Japanese stocks also rose after a Wednesday holiday as the nation’s exports grew for a third consecutive month, offering support for the economy. The S&P 500 index climbed 0.9% to a new high while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index, which is more sensitive to policy, rose 1.2%. US futures climbed further in early Asian trading, the report added.
The Magnificent Seven group of mega-caps powered to new highs. US small-caps, which typically do well when the economy is expanding, rose almost 2% for the best session in more than a month.
