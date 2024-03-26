Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has partnered with Veefin Solutions Ltd to enhance supply chain finance offerings for MSMEs, addressing the sector’s working capital needs.

Ujjivan SFB said that by leveraging Veefin’s platform, it aims to provide end-to-end solutions, bridging the credit gap in the MSME sector and fostering inclusive growth.

“We are happy to partner with Veefin Solutions, which will enable us further enhance the credit accessibility needs of the MSMEs, thereby strengthening our digital MSME offerings. This association will help us build on the operational efficiency, thereby empowering more MSMEs to charter their growth path,” said Ittira Davis, MD & CEO at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.

“Financial institutions like Ujjivan SFB play a pivotal role in expanding the SCF ecosystem, reaching out to unserved and underserved customers nationwide. Together, we are poised not only to broaden the SCF landscape but also to drive inclusive growth, reaching even the most marginalized segments of our economy,” said Raja Debnath, Managing Director of Veefin Solutions Ltd.

The shares were down by 0.04 per cent to Rs 46.08 at 12.26 pm on the BSE.