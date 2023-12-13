UPL Ltd announced its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Emerging Markets Indices (DJSI). The company reported that the recognition marks an achievement for the company, being the first agrochemical firm to attain this status. The inclusion is attributed to UPL’s performance in the S&P Global 2023 Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

The DJSI, renowned for evaluating Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, acknowledges the top 10 per cent of major global companies by industry for their sustainable development initiatives.

Jai Shroff, Chairman and Group CEO of UPL Group, said: “This milestone underlines our mission to Reimagining Sustainability and our ongoing journey towards a better future for our customers, our partners, our employees, and the planet”.

However, the shares were down by 0.33 per cent to ₹595.75 at 11:13 am on the BSE.