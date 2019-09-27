Ahead of festival season, banks roll out a slew of new credit offerings

Banks and NBFCs seem to be upbeat about consumer spending in the upcoming festival season notwithstanding concerns over economic slowdown with several new credit offerings by them.

Take, for instance, in the last few months how banks have been launching credit cards with enhanced features and also allowing EMI provisions on debit cards. Some of these are exclusively targeted at millennials who are being considered to be the new spending segment.

Just this week, Federal Bank announced a tie-up with Pine Labs to offer equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on debit card-based offline transactions to all the bank’s customers.

“The objective of this association is to provide the affordability solution to debit cardholders of Federal Bank, by way of POS-based EMI solutions. It will allow 5.7 million Federal Bank debit cardholders to avail loan on EMI at the Pine Labs terminals instantly,” said a statement from the company.

Similarly, HDFC Bank and IndianOil have also just launched a co-branded fuel credit card for users from non-metro cities and towns and will offer customers rewards and benefits on fuel consumption.

Standard Chartered Bank has also come out with “DigiSmart” credit card focused primarily on the ever-growing segment of millennials.

Last month, Freecharge had launched a Digital credit card with Axis Bank while HDFC Bank had also launched its Millennia range of cards including debit cards, credit cards, prepaid and EMI cards.

“In consumer finance, we see good robust growth in all sectors. We expect to grow further with the festival season,” said Parag Rao, Country Head - Payments Business, Marketing, HDFC Bank, noting that some segments have shown a slowdown, but it is cyclical and not systemic in a recent interview to BusinessLine.

Growth in credit card business

According to latest data with the Reserve Bank of India, there were 5.02 crore credit cards and 84.06 crore outstanding debit cards in the country by July end this year. This stood at 4.01 crore credit cards and 96.2 crore debit cards by July last year.

According to analysts, credit card business for banks has also been seeing good growth and bringing in revenue.

A report by Kotak Institutional Equities notes that card issuances in the first quarter of the fiscal remained steady at 25 per cent growth year on year – a trend that we have broadly maintained since demonetisation. “The three frontline private banks (HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank) along with SBI Cards and Payments dominate this business with nearly 70 per cent share between them. RBL Bank is a relatively new player but is emerging quite strongly on the back of its partnership with Bajaj Finance,” it said.

Increasing acceptance of digital payments and availability of better consumer credit data helped register nearly 22 per cent CAGR in issuance over the fiscal years 2015-19. Credit card loans and spends have grown at a robust pace of almost 30 to 35 per cent over the same period, it further said.