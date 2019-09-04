Money & Banking

StanChart launches DigiSmart card

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 04, 2019 Published on September 04, 2019

Standard Chartered Bank has launched a DigiSmart credit card that is focussed on millennials. The card is available for a monthly fee of ₹49, which will, however, be waived off if the customer spends more than ₹5,000 in the previous month.

“In the initial phase, Standard Chartered has partnered with marquee brands such as Myntra, Grofers, Yatra, Zomato, Ola and INOX,” the bank said in a statement, adding that the credit card will offer instant discounts and benefits across key e-commerce categories of travel, entertainment, fashion, groceries, and food delivery round the year.

