Bank loans: AIBEA to release wilful defaulters list this weekend

On the eve of the 51st anniversary of bank nationalisation on July 19, the All-India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) will release a list of wilful defaulters of bank loans. Some of the names that are likely to feature in the wilful defaulters list are: REI Agro; Gitanjali; Rotomac Global; Surya Vinayak; Rotomac Exports; Siddhi Vinayak Logistics; Gili and Nakshatra

“We will this weekend release list of 2,400 wilful defaulters who owe over ₹1.4-lakh crore to the banking system,” CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary, AIBEA, told Businessline.

July 19 is a very significant day on the chronicles of the banking sector in the country. It was on this day in the year 1969 that the government had nationalised as many as 14 private banks.

Venkatachalam said AIBEA has given a call to bank employees to observe the bank nationalisation day with demands to strengthen public sector banks, stop privatisation of banks, increase recovery of bad loans and interest rate on deposits.

In 2019, bad loans written off in public sector banks stood at ₹1,96,849 crore.

In the wake of the lockdown, non-performing loans in banking system are expected to surge this fiscal. This will be the case despite the RBI announcing loan moratorium till end August.