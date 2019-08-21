Bank of Baroda plans to raise capital through bonds

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Wednesday said its capital raising committee will meet next week to consider raising of capital through issuance of bonds.

The bank, however, did not elaborate of quantum of funds it is plans to raise.

“...Meeting of the capital raising committee (CRC) of whole time directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on 26.08.2019 to consider raising of capital for the bank through issuance of Basel III compliant tier II bonds/additional tier 1 bonds,” Bank of Baroda said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Bank of Baroda were trading 0.86 per cent lower at Rs 97.90 apiece on BSE.