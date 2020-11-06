Bank of India net jumps 98% to ₹526 crore in Q2

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Bank of India (BoI) reported a 98 per cent jump in standalone net profit at ₹526 crore in the second quarter (Q2) ended September 30, 2020, against ₹266 crore in the year ago quarter.
The bottomline was supported by 22 per cent growth in other income and 7 per cent increase in net interest income.
This jump in profit comes despite loan loss provisions rising 47 per cent to ₹2,134 crore in Q2FY21 against ₹1,452 crore in the year ago period.
The Mumbai-headquartered public sector bank’s net interest income rose 7 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to ₹4,114 crore (₹3,860 crore in the year ago quarter). Other income was up 22 per cent yoy to ₹1,613 crore (₹1,327 crore).
Operating profit rose 26 per cent yoy to ₹3,098 crore (₹2,460 crore).
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined by ₹1,556 crore during the reporting quarter to ₹56,232 crore as at September-end 2020.
GNPAs came down to 13.79 per cent of gross advances against 13.91 per cent in the preceding quarter.
Net NPAs position improved to 2.89 per cent of net advances against 3.58 per cent in the preceding quarter.
As at September-end 2020, deposits rose 17 per cent yoy to ₹6,07,529 crore. Advances increased 8 per cent yoy to ₹3,61,767 crore.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
The vote count in the US general election reveals a deepening of the schisms that brought Trump to power
Humour saves business — and the festive spirit — from tanking
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...