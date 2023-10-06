The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has extended by two more years the tenure of State Bank of India (SBI) Managing Director Ashwini Kumar Tewari.

The tenure extension will apply beyond January 27, 2024, according to an order issued by the Department of Personal &Training (DoPT).

Tewari was appointed as SBI MD in January 2021. Prior to his appointment as SBI MD, Tewari was Managing Director & CEO of SBI Card. Since April 2017, Tewari held the position of country head of US operations at SBI, based in New York.

He had also served as Vice Chairman of SBi (California) Board of Directors.

Tewari’s tenure extension as SBI MD coincides with Centre extending the tenure of SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara till he attained the age of 63 years.

Tewari had joined SBI in 1993 and holds a BE degree in electrical and electronics from BITS Ranchi.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit