Cholamandalam Investment makes an entry into EV financing business

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd, a leading player in vehicle finance, has forayed into the financing of electric vehicles even as the Murugappa Group NBFC is in the process of identifying long-term growth areas (15-20 years).
Chola has now entered the sphere of financing electric vehicles to make them more prevalent in the economy, and plans to establish its presence in this domain, the company said in its latest annual report.
Its group company, Tube Investments, is also gearing up to enter the electric vehicle segment, and is expected to introduce its first set of electric three-wheelers this fiscal. While Cholamandalam is expanding its vehicle portfolio, it is also working on long-term growth plans
“We have currently embarked on a journey in finding out what we would want Chola to look like in 15-20 years. This calls for building on our current business model and scaling up. It requires us to add sets of skills in analytics, technology, and digital areas,” said Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman, in the report.
The idea is also to move more to an ecosystem model and to understand how Chola can present itself in such a model.
The natural logical ecosystem for Chola will be the vehicle ecosystem.
However, this alone may not be adequate for the next 15 to 20-year time frame. “Therefore, we have embarked on a process of identifying other ecosystems and evaluating how to compete effectively in each of these ecosystems,” he added.
The company’s three key business segments include vehicle finance, loans against property/ home loans, and SME loans. Vehicle finance contributed about 72 per cent of the company's loan book as of March 31.
The AUM of the company stood at ₹69,996 crore as of March 31and vehicle business’ AUM was ₹50,415 crore during the period. In the vehicle portfolio, used vehicles and LCV segments accounted for 27 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, while heavy commercial vehicles, cars and tractors accounted for 10 per cent each.
Subbiah said that while the long-term outlook continued to remain bullish, FY22 presented an uncertain outlook due to the impact of the second wave of Covid-19.
Apart from agriculture and related activities, most other sectors of the economy have been adversely impacted by the pandemic, and are expected to show de-growth.
“Cholamandalam will strive to consolidate its position as a leading player in the NBFC space. We are cautiously optimistic that a robust collection mechanism aided with a strong credit risk assessment framework and investment in digital platforms will support the company to steer through the strong currents of the pandemic in FY22, too,” he added.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...