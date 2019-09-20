Corporate tax cut ‘a bold measure’, says RBI Governor

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
A day after stating that there is little space for fiscal measures to pump-prime the sagging economy given its limited fiscal legroom, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday hailed the massive tax giveaway to corporates, describing the move as “a bold measure that is highly positive”.
The 10 percentage points reduction in corporate taxes is worth 0.7 per cent of GDP or ₹1.45-lakh crore in revenue foregone, but will boost the bottomline of most companies by an average of 12 per cent. “These are definitely bold and welcome measures. It will augur extremely well and will be highly positive for the economy,” said Das at an event held here on Friday.
The Governor did not speak about the fiscal impact of the massive tax giveaways. Before the tax-cut announcement, addressing the same event, he also noted that one of the major drawbacks of our system was the high corporate tax rates and “today’s drastic cut in the same will take the country closer to the rates that prevail in emerging economies such as Thailand, and the Philippines”.
However, it may be recalled that while addressing an event here last evening, Das had warned the government against any booster measures that will have a fiscal impact, and advocated front-loading of its capex plans in the Budget to help the economy.
Addressing a panel discussion, Das noted that growth has slowed all over the world and not just in India, and external developments do play a role in all economies and that India is very much integrated with the global economy.
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports