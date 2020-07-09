Former RBI governor Rangarajan gets the first Mahalanobis award

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
The first Prof PC Mahalanobis National Award in Official Statistics for lifetime achievement was conferred on former RBI Governor C Rangarajan.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Field Operations Division) said the award was conferred on 14th National Statistics Day, which was celebrated virtually on June 29 in New Delhi.
Known as father of Indian Statistics, Mahalanobis is the founder of Indian Statistical Institute (ISI). In recognition of his outstanding contribution in laying the foundation for holistic reforms in national statistical system., his birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Statistics Day every year.
Mahalanobis also shaped the Planning Commission and pioneered methodologies for large-scale surveys.
Rangarajan, a former Chairman of National Statistical Commission (NSC), was virtually present in the celebrations and addressed the statistical community through a webinar attended by the Statistical Community from all over the world, the release said.
In his address, Rangarajan highlighted the importance of the discipline of Statistics in deriving insight into the data. He flagged the importance of credible data and the role of NSC in improving the credibility of government data.
The memento and citation of the award were personally handed over to Rangarajan by Saji George, ISS, Deputy Director General, National Statistical Office (Field Operations Division), Regional Office, Chennai, on behalf of the Ministry at his Chennai residence on Thursday, the release added.
