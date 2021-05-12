Google Pay users in US can transfer money to India, Singapore

Google Pay users in the US will now be able to send money to Google Pay users in India and Singapore.

This is due to a new integration with Western Union and Wise, Google Pay had announced in a blog post on May 11.

“By the end of the year, we expect that US Google Pay users will be able to send money to people in more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union and to more than 80 countries through Wise,” it further said.

The announcement comes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has created more uncertainties with job losses and salary cuts.

“Every year, people around the world send nearly $ 700 billion to friends and relatives in their home countries, which pay for essential expenditures like healthcare, education, bills and more,” Google Pay said.

It also referred to a recent survey by Mastercard that had revealed that 73 per cent of people regularly send money abroad. However, in the last year, 38 per cent of people surveyed reported greater involvement in international payments, it said.