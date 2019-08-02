HDFC Q1 net profit rises 46% to ₹ 3,203 cr

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Friday reported a 46.2 per cent jump in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, due partly to proceeds from the sale of GRUH Finance.

HDFC reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,203.10 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal as against Rs 2,190 crore in the same period a year ago.

The numbers from the country’s largest mortgage lender come at a time when a number of NBFCs and housing finance companies are facing a liquidity crisis and are facing constraints in lending.

HDFC said following the Reserve Bank of India’s directive not to hold more than 9.9 per cent stake in Bandhan Bank post merger, it sold 6.35 crore shares of GRUH Finance in the first quarter of the fiscal, which resulted in a pre-tax gain of Rs 1,894.21 crore.

Its revenue from operations rose by 30.6 per cent to Rs 12,990.29 crore in the April to June 2019 quarter, as against Rs 9,951.98 crore a year ago.

Total interest income grew by 19 per cent to Rs 10,781.07 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal, from Rs 9,095.70 crore a year ago.

Net interest income grew 11 per cent to Rs 3,041.80 crore in the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 2,743.02 crore a year ago.