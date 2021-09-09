HomeLane raises ₹370 crore for expansion, branding

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
HomeLane, an online home interior company, has raised $50 million (₹371 crore) in its Series-E funding round on Thursday, led by IIFL AMC’s Late Stage Tech Fund, OIJIF II (Oman India Joint Investment Fund) and Stride Ventures.
Existing investors Pidilite, Evolvence, NuVentures, Sequoia and Accel also participated in this round of fundraising. With the current round, HomeLane has raised over $104 million (about ₹765 crore) in the last seven years.
Srikanth Iyer, Co-Founder, HomeLane said the fresh fund will be used in brand building as the company ventures into new markets in smaller cities and strengthen technology capabilities to enhance the consumer experience.
The new funding will also help HomeLane accelerate its revenue target of ₹2,500 crore by FY24. Despite pandemic challenges, the demand in the second half of last fiscal has already bounced back to the pre-pandemic levels and achieved record cash profitability last November, he said.
The company also plans to enter into new verticals including painting and close this fiscal with a topline of $100 million (about ₹742 crore) as the order book has already doubled to ₹1,500 crore.
Tanuj Choudhry, Co-Founder, HomeLane said the company looks forward to consolidating its position as a leading player in the home interiors segment in India with greater reach, better technologies, and a seamless customer experience.
Chetan Naik, Fund Manager (Private Equity), IIFL AMC said the company is at the forefront of digitisation of home interiors space which has largely been an unorganised play.
Other existing investors in HomeLane include JSW Ventures, Growth Story, Aarin Capital, Baring Private Equity Partners, RB Investments and BCCL.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...