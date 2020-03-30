ICICI Lombard, BharatPe launch COVID-19 insurance cover for shopkeepers

With shops selling essential goods and medicines open during the national lockdown, BharatPe and ICICI Lombard General Insurance have launched a special insurance scheme for shopkeepers.

“This policy on a diagnosis of Covid-19 (+ve) will pay 100 per cent of the sum insured, irrespective of hospitalisation expenses,” ICICI Lombard said in a statement on Monday.

Called the Covid-19 Protection Insurance Cover, the premium starts at ₹199 and provides a sum insured of ₹25,000. Value-added benefits such as Health Assistance and CHAT/Virtual assistance, tele-consultation and ambulance assistance are also a part of the offering. It provides coverage across the age group of 18-65 years.

“The new product is a step forward in BharatPe’s endeavour in introducing industry-first initiatives for shopkeepers. It is also a ‘first of its kind’ sachet product by ICICI Lombard that will cover merchants,” the release further said. “Shopkeepers will get 100 per cent of the opted sum insured as a lumpsum in the event of the first diagnosis itself. The insurance is available on the BharatPe app and we hope to cover lakhs of our merchants digitally over next few days,” said Ashneer Grover, CEO and Co-Founder, BharatPe.