Indian Banks’ Association: A K Goel elected Chairman for 2021-22

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 14, 2021

The Managing Committee of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has elected A K Goel, Managing Director & CEO, UCO Bank, as the Chairman of the Association for the term 2021-22.

The other office-bearers of the Association elected on Thursday are Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman,State Bank of India, L V Prabhakar, MD & CEO, Canara Bank, and Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank Ltd as Deputy Chairmen of the Association. Madhav Nair, Country Head & CEO, Mashreqbank PSC, has been elected as Honorary Secretary of the Association, according to IBA.

IBA — set up in September 1946 – is a representative body of the management of banking in India. It is a non-profit association. IBA is managed by the managing committee and the current committee consists of one Chairman and three Deputy Chairmen and one Honorary Secretary, besides members.

Published on October 14, 2021

