Indian Banks’ Association: A K Goel elected Chairman for 2021-22

The Managing Committee of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has elected A K Goel, Managing Director & CEO, UCO Bank, as the Chairman of the Association for the term 2021-22.

The other office-bearers of the Association elected on Thursday are Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman,State Bank of India, L V Prabhakar, MD & CEO, Canara Bank, and Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank Ltd as Deputy Chairmen of the Association. Madhav Nair, Country Head & CEO, Mashreqbank PSC, has been elected as Honorary Secretary of the Association, according to IBA.

IBA — set up in September 1946 – is a representative body of the management of banking in India. It is a non-profit association. IBA is managed by the managing committee and the current committee consists of one Chairman and three Deputy Chairmen and one Honorary Secretary, besides members.