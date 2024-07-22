KVS Manian has been appointed as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Federal Bank with effect from September 23, 2024. The current MD Shyam Srinivasan will step down from the position after a 14 year stint at the top. The Reserve Bank of India has approved Manian’s appointment.

Manian was earlier the Joint Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited till April 30, 2024, and was responsible for building a high quality integrated and profitable franchise across businesses.

He has also been instrumental in upgrading the technology in these businesses and in building strong transaction banking capabilities. Prior to that, Manian was in the NBFC (then called Kotak Mahindra Finance Ltd) and in the Investment Banking area. He is an electrical engineer from Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) - Varanasi, Post Graduate in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies Mumbai and a Cost and Works Accountant.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit