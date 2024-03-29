Life Insurance Corporation will keep its offices open on March 30 and March 31 to facilitate taxpayers’ completion of tax-saving exercises before the end of the fiscal year.

LIC’s measure follows banks’ announcements that their branches will remain open on Saturday and Sunday. Earlier this month, the RBI directed banks to keep their designated branches open for government transactions up to the normal working hours on March 30 and March 31, 2024.

In a statement, the public sector insurer said that as per the advisory by the insurance regulator IRDAI, LIC has decided to extend this special measure to policyholders.

“It has been decided that the Offices under the jurisdiction of zones and divisions will be kept open for normal operations as per official working hours on 30.3.2024 and 31.3.2024, in order to avoid any hardship to the policyholders,” LIC said in a statement.

