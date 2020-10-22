Our intent is to list as early as possible: MD, Suryoday SFB

What if Normal was worth changing?
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Suryoday Small Finance Bank, which has recently filed DRHP with SEBI, is keen on listing “as early as possible to be compliant with licensing conditions,” said R Baskar Babu, Managing Director and CEO, SSFB.
The conditions stipulate Small finance banks have to list within three years of their net worth reaching ₹500 crore.
In an interaction with BusinessLine, Babu said “As disclosed in DRHP, the IPO is for capital augmentation. As an institution, we have always believed in having high capital adequacy. As a bank, in the formative years, we have decided to have capital adequacy much higher than the regulatory requirements,” he said.
“It will augment our capital to about 27-30 per cent, which is what we would like to maintain for the next couple of years,” he said. The bank plans to issue two crore equity shares as part of the IPO.
Also read: Suryoday SFB to launch IPO of 2 crore equity shares
As of March 2020, the net worth of the bank was ₹1,066.23 crore with a capital adequacy ratio of 30 per cent.
Babu said the bank has rolled out an overdraft facility for its customers and also wants to motivate customers to take up government’s insurance schemes— Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.
“The intent is to cover almost 100 percent of our customers with the standby OD product and get them covered under PMSBY and PMJJBY product as well as the main breadwinner of the family,” he said, adding that the pandemic has pushed the bank from transactional banking to relationship banking.
Suryoday Small Finance Bank is also focussing on affordable home loans. “We are doing it as a product but are focussed more on existing micro loan customers,” Babu said.
Also read: Suryoday Small Finance Bank disburses first loan under PM SVANidhi scheme
It has also started disbursing loans under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s Atmanirbhar Nidhi scheme.
The old way of working had all sorts of historical baggage
Last century workflowsThe new normal of “work from anywhere” is fully digital. While employees have made the ...
Earlier this month, while addressing ONGC’s shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, Chairman and Managing ...
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
₹1246 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1236120012601275 Since the stock is trading with positive momentum, go ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...