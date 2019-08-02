Money & Banking

PFS Q1 net plummets 72% to ₹15.64 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 02, 2019 Published on August 02, 2019

PTC India Financial Services Limited (PFS) has reported a 72.04 per cent fall in net profit at ₹15.64 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2019-2020. PFS had reported a profit of ₹55.93 crore in the first quarter of previous year. The Company has also made additional provisioning of ₹62.70 crore in Q1 of financial year 2019-2020, a PFS statement said.

PFS is a non-banking finance company promoted by PTC India Limited. PFS was granted the status of an Infrastructure Finance Company by the Reserve Bank of India.

Fresh Loans of ₹717 crore were sanctioned and ₹457 crore were disbursed during the quarter.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at ₹352.19 crore, 8.30 per cent higher than the ₹325.19 crore during the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Commenting on the results, Pawan Singh, Managing Director and CEO said, “Though there are continuous sectorial issues for the NBFC (non-banking financial company) sector, we continue to focus on improving our yields, structured finance to corporates of good credit standings, rotate our existing assets towards higher yields and to explore new areas for generation of fee based income and advisory services which is being strengthened in the company.”

“We will continue to grow in renewable sector and sustainable financing in which we are having negligible stress and huge growth opportunities in future,” he added.

Parameter

2019-2020

2018-2019

Per cent

Net profit

₹ 15.64 crore

₹ 55.93 crore

72.04 per cent (fall)

Total income

₹ 352.19 crore

₹ 325.19 crore

8.30 (higher)

Source: Company statement

Published on August 02, 2019
PTC India Financial Services Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Greek central bank recommends full lifting of capital controls